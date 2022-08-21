The Wimmera Mail-Times

BCG to host meeting to talk about using silicon to improve plant resilience

Updated August 25 2022 - 1:46am, first published August 21 2022 - 2:00am
BCG research agronomist Tariq Gerardi will explain how BCG is investigating this idea and the possible benefits of silicon in our cropping system. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The possible benefits of using silicon to improve plant resilience during stresses such as drought, heat and frost will be discussed at BCG's Main Field Day on September 14 at Nullawil.

