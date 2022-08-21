The possible benefits of using silicon to improve plant resilience during stresses such as drought, heat and frost will be discussed at BCG's Main Field Day on September 14 at Nullawil.
While many glass house studies have proven how silicon can aid plant resilience, it has previously not been tested on a broadacre scale.
BCG research agronomist Tariq Gerardi will explain how BCG is investigating this idea and the possible benefits of silicon in our cropping system.
"The trial is designed to investigate if commercially available silicon products can be used to increase yields in standard Mallee crops during dry times," he said.
"We are also using this trial to see if silicon could be used as a tool to employ farming rotations which are more marginal [such as winter wheats, graze and grain systems and some pulses like chickpeas]."
Gates open for the event at 8am with onsite catering available from breakfast through to refreshments at the conclusion of the day.
This event is free for BCG members and $50 for non-members, and to become a member, visit bcg.org.au
For more information on becoming a member or regarding the field day call (03) 5492 2787.
