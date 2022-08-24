The Wimmera Mail-Times

Edenhope paramedic Malcolm Hunting reflects on career

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
August 24 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOOKING BACK: Edenhope's Malcolm Hunting is calling time on his 45 year career with Ambulance Victoria. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

In the Spring of 1993, Malcolm Hunting moved with his wife and two children to Edenhope, to continue his career as a paramedic in the bush.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.