14-year-old flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Drung crash

TWO teenagers have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a car crash in Drung.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Horsham-Lubeck Road and Rokesky Road to reports of the collision at around 5.10pm.
A 14-year-old Horsham boy was flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries and a 15-year-old boy from the same vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Three other occupants of the vehicle and five from the second vehicle were assessed for minor injuries.
The exact circumstances surrounding the crash have yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing.
Anyone with information that could assist police has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
