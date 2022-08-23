The Wimmera Mail-Times

Two teenage boys taken to hospital after Horsham-Lubeck Road crash, August 23

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated August 23 2022 - 10:15am, first published 10:07am
14-year-old flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Drung crash

TWO teenagers have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a car crash in Drung.

Local News

