The Wimmera Mail-Times

9046 Western Highway, Riverside | 28 hectares of prime farmland near Horsham

Updated August 24 2022 - 2:54am, first published August 23 2022 - 11:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LAND: 28.74ha

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.