LAND: 28.74ha
AUCTION: Friday 26 August at 1pm
AGENCY: Wes Davidson Real Estate
AGENT: Wes Davidson 0419 820 000
A sizeable parcel of prime farming land is for sale by auction this weekend. It is ideally positioned on the edge of Horsham town boundary for maximum convenience as well as proximity to essential transport and trade services. Land size is about 28.74 hectares (71 acres) with multi-road frontage including excellent access via the Western Highway. Zoning is for farming use (FZ) which provides for a wide variety of agricultural and related pursuits.
Contact the selling agent for more information about property rates and auction terms. The auction will be held at Horsham International Hotel, 118 Baillie Street, Horsham.
