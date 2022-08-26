Horsham's public hospital has existed since 1874.
However, until 1927, there was an obvious gap in its healthcare: it had no maternity ward.
As a result, several private hospitals sprang up in Horsham.
Most were 'lying in' hospitals for expectant mothers but some provided a full medical service, including surgery.
Of these, Abbotsleigh Private Hospital at 31-33 Roberts Avenue was the foremost.
In 1872 John Gillies built Horsham's first flour mill in the middle of the block bounded by Urquhart, Pynsent, Firebrace Streets and Roberts Avenue.
The flour mill was an early success but after Gillies' death in June 1898 his executors sold it off to up-and-coming flour miller, Traugott Noske.
The central locale was by now unsuited to such an industry, and after setting up a new mill on the railway at Wawunna Road, the land was cleared and parcels sold off over the next few years.
In October 1903 the doctor at the Horsham hospital, Dr Ritchie, died.
The position was advertised and Dr Stanley Docker Read, then aged 34, was offered the position.
Read was already an experienced doctor having been Medical Superintendent at the 100-bed Rockhampton Hospital.
He arrived in Horsham with his young family in November 1903 and took over Dr Ritchie's practice.
In December 1905 Dr Read purchased a large block of land, covering 27-33 Roberts Avenue, from Traugott Noske.
The purchase included Noske's own house at 31-33 Roberts Avenue, which Noske then rented from Dr Read.
Next to Noske's house, Dr Read built a two-storey brick home at 27-29 Roberts Avenue, which still stands today.
In August 1907 Traugott Noske went to Melbourne to expand his business.
Dr Read converted Noske's house into a hospital and convinced Catherine Carroll, a nurse who already had her own private hospital in Dooen Road, to become its matron.
The hospital, later named 'Abbotsleigh', opened its doors to patients in September 1907.
It offered medical, surgical and midwifery services.
In 1911 the weekly hospital fee was two guineas, increasing to three guineas for major operations, equivalent to about $1,800 to $2,700 today.
When he set it up, Dr Read ensured that the hospital had an operating theatre and sterilising equipment.
Abbotsleigh Private Hospital became well known in the district for providing excellent care and attention to patients.
In 1913 there were three qualified nurses working for Matron Carroll: Sister Marion Booth, Sister Ethel Cocks and Nurse Mildred Hunter.
In addition, there were ward assistants and a cook.
Catherine Carroll married a farmer at Kalkee in 1917 and retired from nursing.
She passed the baton to her long-time colleague, Ethel Cocks, who ran the hospital until likewise passing control to Mildred Hunter in 1922.
In 1926 an enterprising nurse, Jane Broun (sometimes known as Brown) bought the hospital business and then, in 1929, also purchased the freehold from Dr Read, who had retired from medicine in 1927.
Jane Broun greatly enlarged the hospital by adding a mirror image of Noske's original house on the western side.
This expansion resulted in 22 beds for patients and a hospital with a fully equipped operating theatre, a modern sterilizing room, a labour room and nursery, a kitchen with gas appliances and an electric refrigerator, two bathrooms with sewerage, matron's quarters and 3 staff bedrooms.
We take this for granted today but in 1929 this was cutting-edge technology.
Unfortunately for Jane Broun, the Horsham Base Hospital had eventually established a maternity ward in 1927.
Being a cheaper alternative, more and more mothers chose to give birth in the public hospital thus removing some of the income from Horsham's private hospitals.
In December 1937 Jane Broun retired to Melbourne, having sold the hospital business to Matron M Andrews from Melbourne and the freehold of the hospital to Mr RA Melke.
When Horsham Base Hospital was greatly expanded in 1943.
The days of private hospitals in Horsham were numbered.
Many of the 'lying-in' hospitals had already closed and even the reputation of Abbotsleigh was not enough to save it.
Matron Andrews approached the Base Hospital in 1946 to see if they were interested in a buyout.
The committee recognised the need to keep the 22 beds of Abbotsleigh active, but her asking price was too steep for them.
In June 1947 Matron Andrews sold Abbotsleigh to local nurse, Nellie McCully (née Rogers).
Shortly thereafter, Matron McCully and the landowner, RA Melke, sold the hospital for £5000 to the Lutheran Church to be converted into a Rest Home for the Aged.
This was a good outcome for healthcare in Horsham.
At the time, the Horsham Base Hospital had no specialised aged care unit and the Lutheran Rest Home, which accepted residents of all denominations, filled that gap.
In 1974 there were 25 residents.
By 1978 the Lutheran Church recognised that the original wooden building was past its best and opened a new facility at Sunnyside.
The old Abbotsleigh Hospital was sold to Noel Johns of Dooen who planned to demolish it and build a motel.
The Town House Motor Inn opened at 31-33 Roberts Avenue in February 1980.
As a historical footnote, it occupies the same site as Horsham's first hotel, Campbells Inn, built in 1849 on the original bush track winding its way through the scrub to Brighton Station, near Dooen.
