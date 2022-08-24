The Wimmera Mail-Times

Two men found guilty of 2016 rape at rural Victoria property

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
Updated August 24 2022 - 8:27am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shaun Phillip Bloomfield and Luke John Merryfull were found guilty at the Melbourne County Court. Picture:FILE

A JURY has found two men guilty of raping a woman at a 21st birthday party in 2016 at a rural property in Victoria.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JS

Julieanne Strachan

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.