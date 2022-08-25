To celebrate National Science Week, Holy Trinity Lutheran College opened its doors to the public, inviting them to learn about the wonders of STEM from the school's Year seven to nine students.
The science showcase saw chemistry, physics, STEM and biology showcased in interactive displays throughout the school's middle school precinct.
Advertisement
Highlights included a life-sized game of Operation and a show featuring fire manipulation.
"Our students have been working hard to convert theoretical Science principles learned in class into exciting and engaging activities that they can present to our wider community," Holy Trinity Lutheran College Science Faculty Leader Paige Moore said.
READ MORE:
"The previous two years have seen our Science Week celebrations reduced to an online capacity, so we are thrilled to once again have the opportunity to invite people onsite to learn from our Middle School students in a very hands-on way."
Holy Trinity Lutheran College was one of 226 schools awarded with a National Science Week schools grant in 2022.
The grants help schools to run activities and events during the week and are coordinated by the Australian Science Teachers Association, with funding from the Australian Government through the Inspiring Australia program.
First held in 1997, National Science Week has become one of Australia's largest festivals. Last year about 1.3 million people participated in more than 1750 events and activities, despite a global pandemic.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.