Horsham residents can now use a new ANZ branch, complete with access to state-of-the-art digital banking facilities complemented with old-fashioned customer service.
The opening ceremony happened at 68 Firebrace Street and the newly renovated building will replace the former Horsham Telstra shop.
Cutting the ribbon with branch manager Andy Joyce, Member for Lowan Emma Kealy officially opened the newly renovated bank on Wednesday.
Ms Kealy voiced the importance of regional banks in the Wimmera, having been a strong advocate of how bank closures have negatively affected people in the region to Victorian Government leaders.
"I often write about bank closures so it is lovely to see this ANZ building in Horsham," she said.
"It is important to have these branches in the community, whether it is for business banking or for elderly people using in-person services."
ANZ Horsham branch manager Andy Joyce said the new bank was an "open-plan branch" where staff and customers could "easily" interact with each other.
"The building has an exposed ceiling which is a really cool concept. We have set up a lot of digital self-service options for customers, such as an ATM where people can deposit coins," he said.
Mr Joyce said he was confident the bank would perform strongly and help Wimmera residents with their banking needs.
"With the new building built, we will be in Horsham for a long time. It has been a great collective effort by all involved," he said.
ANZ district manager Mark Genua said construction works for the new building took from six to eight weeks to complete and the bank's renovations were approved last year.
"Customers will now have options to do digital banking and have face-to-face interactions with staff," he said.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
