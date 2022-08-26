The Wimmera Mail-Times

Yarriambiack affordable housing project rescoped after cost hike

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
August 26 2022 - 2:00am
CONSTRUCTION: Yarriambiack mayor Kylie Zanker says rising building costs have affected the council's affordable housing project.

A multi-million dollar project to build affordable rental units in the Yarriambiack Shire has been rescoped due to rising construction and material costs.

