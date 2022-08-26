A multi-million dollar project to build affordable rental units in the Yarriambiack Shire has been rescoped due to rising construction and material costs.
The $2.8 million Easing Yarriambiack's Affordable Rental Housing Shortage project aimed to construct 14 new rental units in five towns across the shire.
The project was given the green light from the Victorian government in April 2022, with construction of the units expected to take 18 months to complete.
However due to increases in construction and material costs, the council has decided to continue with only 10 of the 14 proposed dwellings - cutting four from Warracknabeal.
Yarriambiack Shire Council mayor Kylie Zanker said while the decision was disappointing, council was committed to finishing the project.
"Whilst it is disappointing that we cannot complete the originally budgeted 14, we want to see this project progress," she said.
"10 affordable houses is a great step in the right direction for the five communities that will directly benefit from this project."
The sites for the 10 new units have been chosen by the council.
Two units in Warracknabeal will be located on 98 Anderson Street on a site acquired by the council under Section 181 of the Local Government Act.
Demolition will be carried out at the site to make way for the new homes.
Old school sites in Hopetoun and Murtoa will be repurposed for the new units, and in Rupanyup a new subdivision will be built using the Rupanyup Future Fund.
The project will now progress through the procurement phase of going out to tender, and is expected to finish in the 2023-24 financial year.
Cr Zanker said once complete, the new project would relieve the region's tight rental market.
"Housing shortages is one of our biggest challenges, constraining the growth, liveability and economic strength of our communities," she said.
"Rental housing is critically low in our Shire and this project aims to retain the ageing residents in the town whilst freeing up existing larger dwellings that the ageing residents live in for either sale or rent."
Online expression of interest for the affordable housing project can be completed via Council's website at https://www.yarriambiack.vic.gov.au.
Enquiries can be directed to CEO Tammy Smith on info@yarriambiack.vic.gov.au or (03) 5398 0100.
