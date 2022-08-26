Local trainers from Wimmera and district regions have dominated the past two Horsham race meetings conducted on August 16 and 23 netting a total of six winners and 16 minor placings as well as a further three winners away from home in the past seven days.
Victor Millington (Great Western) struck gold in the first two races of the August 16 meeting training a race-to-race winning double with Solar Lock and Sally Sugar.
Solar Lock claimed the Crymelon Kennels 410m Maiden event. Settling in behind early leader Edge of Darkness, Solar Lock railed hard and turned for home in front and only improved his position to go home a two and quarter length victor in 23:76sec.
Sally Sugar jumped straight to the front and led from start to finish, winning the Horsham Doors and Glass Grade Seven event by one and half lengths in 23:69sec, with Crymelon Ivy for Ian Bibby (Warracknabeal) and Dark Light for Heather Baxter (Murtoa) filling second and third positions respectively.
Crackerjack Lach for Doug and Paul Hammerstein (Ararat) was always going to be hard to beat when beginning so well from the wide draw and positioning up second on cornering.
Lach is usually a "get back and run on" dog but turning for home on even terms with race leader Denis the Menace Lach was always going to go home the better and that he did to win the Palace Hotel Warracknabeal Grade Five event by one length in 23:54sec.
Quinnish for Pat and Cliff Smith (Wonwondah) took out the last event on the program with a desperate come-from-behind effort to win by half a nose in the Warrack Motel Veterans race in the time of 23:61sec just in front of Bill and Helen Hartigan's Charley Davidson who finished in a dead heat for second just 0.003sec (Half a Nose) behind Quinnish.
This Tuesday (23rd August) was a return to the winner's circle for Tracey Salter and Greg Turnbull (Crowlands) when a new addition to the kennel, Can't Catch Ivy, flew the lids and never gave another runner a chance in the Webcon Marine 410m Grade Six event winning by three lengths in 23:41sec.
The kennel also recorded minor placings on the program with Perfect Timing (2nd) and Misty Morning (3rd).
Sinful Angel for the Wonwondah training team of Pat & Cliff Smith ended a run of narrow defeats in high quality races by jumping straight to the front in the Locks Construction Free for All 410m event.
Sinful Angel held off a late challenge from Quebec Bale to win by a neck in 23:24sec.
On the road Pat and Cliff Smith were successful when they ran the quinella with West Song and Miss You Emma in the Grade Five 424m event at Bendigo on Friday night.
Garry George (Beulah) was victorious at the same venue on Wednesday when Got My Star led throughout to take out the Grade Seven event over the 500m trip by four lengths.
Advertisement
