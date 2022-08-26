The Wimmera Mail-Times

Solar Lock, Sally Sugar winning double at Horsham Greyhound Racing Complex

By Peter Carter
August 26 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN FRONT: Sally Sugar winning for Victor Millington in Race 2. Picture: PETER CARTER

Local trainers from Wimmera and district regions have dominated the past two Horsham race meetings conducted on August 16 and 23 netting a total of six winners and 16 minor placings as well as a further three winners away from home in the past seven days.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.