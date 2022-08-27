WIMMERA and the Southern Mallee will need an extra 2400 workers by 2025 to meet the region's growing workforce challenges, a new report says.
The Victorian government skills plan, released on Monday, August 22, has provided the latest picture of the state's job market requirements
Data was gathered by the Victorian Skills Authority across the past six months and is used to inform investment into industry, education and training services.
The plan found Victoria will need an extra 373,000 workers across 13 key industries, with health and services industries the most in demand.
Wimmera in particular will require drillers, miners and shot firers, and transmission line workers will be required in the Mallee.
Wimmera Development Association chief executive Chris Sounness said the data from the plan supported similar research from the WDA into the region's workforce.
Under the WDA's estimate, the Wimmera Southern Mallee will require more than 7000 extra people within the next 10 years.
In addition, the development association estimated an extra 3000 homes will be required to house the region's growing population.
"We are trying to understand how we can encourage more people to come into the region," he said.
"Part of that is ensuring we have enough homes when we bring people into the region, so working through that.
"When people get here, make sure they feel supported and part of the community."
Mr Sounness said an extra 3000 homes over 10 years, or 300 homes built per year, was an ambitious goal for the Wimmera Southern Mallee.
He said increasing the region's housing diversity stock and building lifestyle appropriate homes would be the key to housing newcomers to the region.
This included experimenting with medium-density units and townhouses, and creating options for elderly residents occupying larger, family-sized homes.
"We think that most of the people employed will be in the 20 to 44 year age range, which will be really good for our region because it will lower our average age," he said.
"One or two people might have lived in a weatherboard home for most of their life. Creating a home that is fit for purpose for the next 20 or 30 years of their life is part of what we need to do for the region."
Workforce and training have also been front-of-mind for the region's planners, who have to face declining population growth and a large number of young people leaving the region for larger urban centres.
Although the region has a higher percentage of youth finishing their apprenticeships than the state average, Mr Sounness said many apprentices leave the region once fully qualified.
He said a lack of confidence among those starting small businesses in the Wimmera had a role to play in the outward migration.
"We need to create a system where they feel confident that they can get established as a small business owner or a subcontractor in our region," he said.
"I think it is a reflection of the last 20 or 30 years, where we have had a declining population in the towns, or the population has stayed the same. A lot of people growing up might not necessarily feel that there is opportunity. The opportunities aren't necessarily obvious.
"It is really trying to change that sense in towns that if you want to work in the region you can get ahead, and you have as good of an opportunity as anywhere else.
"I think that is up to all of us to create that, and give that sense of hope."
Mr Sounness said part of the solution was supporting the Wimmera's vocational education offering, and increasing partnerships between educators and industry.
He said examples included partnerships between Horsham's Federation University and Grampians Health.
"We can do it locally, and we really need to support people who want to have a go." he said.
"The schools are really providing alternatives. They have the VCE stream, but they also have great VET programs across the region here. It is also the employers, like the councils or GWMWater giving apprentices a go."
The plan is available to read at vic.gov.au/victorian-skills-plan.
