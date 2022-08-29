The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham's Lorenza Turri celebrates 100th birthday

August 29 2022 - 1:30am
ONE HUNDRED: Lorenzo Turri on her 100th birthday. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Lorenza Turri might have only moved into Grampians Health's Wimmera Nursing Home a few months ago but this week she celebrated her 100th birthday.

Local News

