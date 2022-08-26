Entangled: not a Swiss army knife in sight

Life continues to be full of fun and fisticuffs in a household that includes two busy teenagers.
As a youngster, there were things I knew I would do differently when I grew up and got to be the boss of my own family.
As if!
One existence I was always determined to avoid for my family, was that of constantly being in a rush.
Of course, I've come to realise that when most of my family is aiming to utilise 'just in time' as a management system, I haven't got a hope.
While I'm big on forward planning and smooth sailing, everyone else is into 'not a moment too soon' and bumpy rides to make it 'just in the nick of time'.
This approach led my baby girl and I to a critical moment recently, brought on by the major clash between maximising one's weekend sleep-in while still turning up to your eight-hour shift at the pharmacy on time with your lunch packed, uniform on and hair and face in place.
My role was to wait in the wings with the engine running while filling up drink bottles, finding lost shoes and knowing where the hairbrush was.
Recently we were doing fairly badly at getting out the door with seven minutes until sign-in.
Just one task of smoothing thick locks into a fresh ponytail to complete, meant we still had a chance.
With the hairbrush in hand, we sped out the driveway.
Unexpected disaster soon struck, as my youngest found the hair elastic she was hastily trying to remove to allow a redo, became tangled in her hair.
It was immovable.
A traffic light stop allowed me to have my best attempt at ripping it out.
It was impossible and there wasn't a Swiss army knife in sight.
The elastic snapped but we still could not make it budge.
The critical moment arrived as we parked in front of her workplace and made the unthinkable decision to attend a shift of service with a broken piece of elastic stuck in long hair.
I donated the elastic out of my hair and my daughter neatly brushed her locks back into a ponytail so thick and luxurious surely no one would notice.
Oh, what a tangled web we weave.
