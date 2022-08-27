The Wimmera Mail-Times

Grampians Health release Strategic and Clinical Services plans

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
August 27 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grampians Health chief strategy and regions officer Dr Rob Grenfell and regional director of hospitals west Carolyn Robertson visit Wimmera Base Hospital with the Clinical Service and Strategic plans. Picture by Alex Dalziel

Horsham's ageing population is expected to contribute to an increase in the number of urgent emergency department visits, a new document has revealed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.