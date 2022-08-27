Horsham's ageing population is expected to contribute to an increase in the number of urgent emergency department visits, a new document has revealed.
Grampians Health's Clinical Services Plan predicts Horsham ED visits will increase by eight per cent in the next two decades, from 16,000 in 2021-22 to 17,281 in 2041-42.
Advertisement
The amount of Category two and three patients has also been predicted to jump by 2041 alongside decreases to Category four and five patients.
To meet the demand, the plan has proposed a revamp of Wimmera Base Hospitals' emergency department room, information infrastructure and workforce.
The Grampians Health Clinical Services and Strategic plans were released on Monday, August 22, the first since the health service's creation in 2021.
The plans look at the next three years of the health service across its campuses in Horsham, Ballarat, Stawell, Edenhope and Dimboola.
The Clinical Services plan, compiled by Aspex Consulting, took stock of the shortcomings faced by the Horsham hospital and provided a three-year vision of its future.
Grampians Health director of hospitals west Carolyn Robertson said the Clinical Services plan would help focus future programs at the health service.
"When somebody comes to us and says 'we want to start this clinic' or 'we want to get this doctor or specialist nurse' we can say 'is this in the Clinical Services plan?'," she said.
"This is our container. It gives us a priority focus of what is required around the region."
Wimmera Base Hospital will see the most significant change under the plan, with proposals to fully integrate the Horsham emergency department with Ballarat's emergency department to enhance local clinical capacity.
To assist this, Grampians Health looks to develop a consultation advisory service, which will see a Ballarat emergency doctor able to provide remote support to clinicians at other hospitals.
READ MORE:
The plan also found Wimmera Base Hospital's emergency department to be "poor and inadequate infrastructure", which "has outgrown its physical space and has challenges created due to cramped facilities, and poor design/layout".
The clinical services plan recommends the development of a Wimmera Base Hospital masterplan, which would include an integrated community hub with GP practice, acute and subacute community services, community aged care, specialist clinics and community mental health services.
Ms Robertson said the new masterplan would supplant an earlier masterplan, which had been made redundant due to COVID-19.
"What we have found that looking at the masterplan again, taking in everything that has happened in the past few years into consideration that the masterplan is no longer fit for purpose," she said.
Advertisement
"The place is not fit for purpose in terms of a modern, contemporary healthcare facility - and for all of the things we want to do."
Ms Robertson said the health service's number one issue across the next three years would be finding and keeping a workforce.
"Not having the overseas staff coming in, reducing throughput in the universities during the lockdowns, less clinical placements so less people coming through," she said.
"A lot of people have also left health during the lockdowns because it has been hard over the last few years."
Health workforce difficulties have been recognised by the Clinical Services plan, which looks to recruit a core of four general surgeons, with at least two based in Horsham, two orthopedic surgeons based in Horsham, special anesthetists and more mental health nurses.
Advertisement
OTHER NEWS:
Ms Robertson said the health service had started a new recruitment drive as it looks to meet the plan's targets - but had to face a tight overseas health labour market.
"The people who are still here are getting tired. We always have an aging workforce, especially in nursing," she said.
"We have recruited about 30 people coming in dribs and drabs over the next couple of months. We have already had a few.
"But even to get visas from overseas there are some countries that have put moratoriums on people so they have to stay at least three months before they can leave."
Advertisement
With the creation of new logos and Grampians Health branding, Ms Robertson said the release of the Strategic and Clinical Services plan felt like the true start of the new health service.
"This is the real launch of Grampians Health. Yes Grampians Health began on November 1, we consolidated our ABNs and we are one business so to speak," she said.
"But you can't start this work until you know what is going ahead and you can't start this work until you include everybody. It takes a lot of consultation to put all of this together."
To read the Grampians Health Clinical Services and Strategy plans, visit https://grampianshealth.org.au/our-strategic-priorities/.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.