The Wimmera Mail-Times

Grampians Community Health celebrates International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31

August 28 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 2019 Penington Institute report shows there were seven unintentional drug-induced deaths per 100,000 people in regional areas compared to 6.1 in metropolitan areas. File picture

Grampians Community Health is turning purple to shine a light on accidental drug-overdoses, including the risks posed by prescription medications and alcohol.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.