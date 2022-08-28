The flavours of the Wimmera were on display in Rupanyup as part of a Women in Ag event looking at farm safety and local produce.
TV personality and chef Simon Bryant attended the day, which was hosted at Rupanyup's Memorial Hall, to give a cooking demonstration using Wimmera produce.
The Gather, Grow and Thrive event saw Mr Bryant make puy lentil shepherd's pies using green french lentils from The Wimmera Grain Store.
As the audience of women in agriculture were treated to a lunch catered by Mr Bryant, as he gave an onstage cooking demonstration explaining the intricacies of sourcing and using local produce.
The visit to the Wimmera was Mr Bryants's first for more than a decade and said he was impressed by the prosperity on show in the region.
"The crops look great, the canola is really high, and I saw some barley and lentil crops looking really good - and early from our crops in South Australia," he said.
"Just being in the town it is like wow, you are busier than the CBD in Adelaide. It is great, I think it is good times out here."
Mr Bryant said he specifically chose french green lentils due to their quality in the Wimmera.
"The french green lentils are something we have used for years and we have had a relationship with Peter Blair and Wimmera Grain," he said.
"Each region has a variety. King Island is very good for the aqua dolce broad bean, York peninsula is really good for chickpea - and I know the Wimmera grows chickpea and other lentils, but it is definitely the king of french lentil growing."
Mr Bryant said he also hoped to inspire people to seek out and use local produce in their kitchen.
"I think it is really interesting. Sheep farmers don't really eat their sheep. Lentil farmers don't really eat a lot of lentils. It's not a rule but in general," he said.
"They are a really valid source of protein. I have a lentil business, and we sell mostly to food service because chefs understand the nutrition, the economy - they are cheap and environmental issues."
Attendees were also treated to products from The Wimmera Grain Store and Mount Stapylton Wines.
