Another week, another week of finals for the district as the Wimmera Mail-Times delivers all the action from Balmoral on Saturday for Semi Final Two of the Horsham and District Football Netball League.
A day full of celebration and heartbreak is assured as teams today will have to opportunity to walk straight into the finals as one versus two from the season.
C Grade netball - Kalkee v Edenhope-Apsley
Kalkee's performance on Saturday proved just why they are the team to beat for the 2022 season.
Undefeated all season, the Kees put on an impressive display of team work across the court in their win over Edenhope-Apsley.
The Kees were up at quarter time by four and extended the lead by eight at half time.
12 goals a-piece in the third made the task a hard ask for the Saints to come back from there.
The Saints rallied and will take the confidence of a nine to four quarter into next week's game as they vye for their second chance to make it through to the grand final
Reserves football - Rupanyup v Noradjuha-Quantong
There was plenty of heart and feeling in the game against Rupanyup and Noradjuha Quantong in the semi final two on Saturday.
Under 17 football - Pimpinio v Rupanyup
An unsurprising result ended the Pimpinio game with the impressive under 17 team advancing to the big dance in a fortnight's time.
Rupanyup were on the back foot to start - unable to find an avenue to score in the first.
The Tigers on the other hand made the Panthers pay - notching up 3.6.24 on the scoreboard at the first break.
The Panthers were able to kick two majors in the second, but wasn't able to stop the Tigers scoring as another five goals two was added to the scoreboard.
Things got ugly in the third and the scoreline was a hard one to watch.
Panthers kept trying but the Tigers proved too strong.
Pimpinio did lose a player in the last quarter when he was carried off on a stretcher.
Final score - 23.19.157 to 6.4.40.
C Reserve netball - Kalkee v Noradjuha Quantong
It's a game that was hailed of the upset of the day as Noradjuha Quantong inflickted Kalkee's first loss of the season.
A tough one for coaches, with the pressure on coming into a game with the perfect run.
The Bombers got close to the Kees in the season - only losing by four points.
But on Saturday, it was their day.
A slow start, the Bombers found themselves down by five at quarter time.
At half time, they managed to get back even with the Kees.
A massive third quarter delivered them a five goal lead into the last.
Despite all the Kees did, ultimately it wasn't enough and the Bombers have found themselves in the grand final in two weeks while the Kees will get another chance next week.
Final score, Noradjuha 41 to Kalkee 33.
17 and under netball - Pimpinio v Harrow Balmoral
Pimpinio dominated most of the play against Harrow Balmoral in the 17 and under netball semi final on Saturday.
Stretching the lead out to 11 at half time, Pimpinio put the foot down and were proving to be unstoppable in the third.
The lead once more was extended at three quarter time with the Tigers holding a 16 goal lead from the Roos.
But the Roos rallied and will take the confidence of knowing they won the last quarter against the Tigers 12 to 11.
Final score, 51-36.
15 and under netball - Kalkee v Pimpinio
In a game where overtime could have easily been called it was Pimpinio who were able to get the win over Kalkee in the 15 and under netball on Saturday.
Pimpinio who finished second on the league ladder for 2022 were only inflicted one loss of the season and that was at the hands of Kalkee who finished top.
It was a goal for goal last quarter with plenty on the line. A rest for the winner and a date in the preliminary final for the loser.
The Tigers had the lead at half time by three goals but there was no way the Kees were going to let the Tigers have the game that easily.
With one goal in it at three-quarter time the Tigers managed to hang on by one goal with the shed 'erupting' in cheer.
Under 14 football - Laharum v Kaniva Leeor United
In a see-sawing game where most of the play was in the middle of the ground, Laharum managed to get the win over Kaniva Leeor United in the under 14's match.
By half time the Cougars found themselves about a goal behind and weren't able to claw back the margin to give themselves a chance to take away the win.
To the Demon's credit, they held on to their lead and despite the pressure remained calm.
Final score, 5.6.36 to 3.7.25.
13 and under netball - Kalkee v Pimpinio
If the first result of the day is anything to go by then the action is certainly going to heat up.
Kalkee and Pimpinio found themselves neck and neck at half time on 15-a-piece.
At three quarter time one goal separated the teams and from the sound coming from the shed everyone at the rec reserve knew the scores were tight in the end.
Pimpinio came away victorious in the end, by two goals and locked themselves a spot in the grand final in two weeks time.
Final score, 28-26.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
