Residents will have the chance to help shape Horsham Rural City Council's long-term strategic planning at a three-day public engagement event next week.
The Horsham Rural City Talks Expo will be at Horsham Town Hall on Thursday, September 1, between 6-8pm, Friday, September 2, between 10am to 7pm and Saturday, September 3, from 10am to 1pm at Horsham Town Hall.
The Expo will allow Council's external committees, user groups and the general public to influence the development of key documents such as the council's plan (including the Health and Wellbeing Plan), Annual Action Plan and its budget.
People's contributions to the expo will also inform the planning and design of major projects slated for the municipality in the future.
Mayor Robyn Gulline said the event would include information and displays and people would be able to provide feedback to Council staff.
"The launch of the Expo will be held on Thursday evening between 6-8pm and we would love for you to be involved. You can also drop into the Town Hall at any time that suits over the three-day Expo," she said.
"The Expo has been designed to provide a transparent process that gives all members of our community an equal voice in planning for future priorities of council."
The event will feature door prizes, children's activities and provide participants with chance to vote on selected topics for discussion.
There will also be an online version of the Expo on Council's website where the community can view the exhibits and provide feedback on the plans and projects.
