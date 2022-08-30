The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham Rural City Council public engagement event about municipality

Updated August 31 2022 - 1:46am, first published August 30 2022 - 10:00pm
The public engagement event for Horsham Rural City Council will happen from September 1 to September 3 at the Town Hall. Picture file

Residents will have the chance to help shape Horsham Rural City Council's long-term strategic planning at a three-day public engagement event next week.

