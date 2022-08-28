After some technical difficulty early, the Wimmera Mail-Times is ready to bring you the action from Laharum on Sunday as the Horsham and District Football Netball League semi final one gets under way.
It's the last chance for teams to make it through to next week as they battle it out for the opportunity to play for the 2022 premiership cup.
Senior football - Jeparit Rainbow v Harrow Balmoral
There was plenty of feeling and heart in the senior football game and the first quarter didn't disappoint as Jeparit Rainbow took on Harrow Balmoral to keep their season alive.
Booting four goals straight in the first term, the Storm had the upper hand over the Roos who couldn't find the middle of the big sticks and found themselves two goals five at the break.
Opening up the ground at Laharum, the Roos put the skates on and used both wings to their advantage to find more opportunities towards goal.
They made Storm pay with their scoring shots while the pressure mounting proved costly for Storm who were only able to score three points to five goals two - a 22 point game at half time to the Roos.
But the Storm weren't to be written off. Their game in the elimination final against Edenhope was impressive and if they could bring parts of that into the third the momentum could swing around.
The Roos didn't let up extending their lead by 39 points at three quarter time.
The Storm kick a few late goals in the fourth as Harrow Balmoral put auto pilot on to see out the game.
Final score 16.13.109 to 11.7.73.
A Grade netball - Edenhope Apsley v Noradjuha Quantong
Edenhope Apsley have continued to apply pressure on the competition after a convincing win over Noradjuha Quantong on Sunday.
The two teams met earlier in the season when the Bombers had a convincing win over the Saints but in the semi final, the tables had turned.
With the inclusion of Sacha McDonald the Saints look to be in red hot form coming into the preliminary final and if they can get through to the grand final will be a mighty hurdle for Laharum.
The Saints took a seven-goal lead into the first break - extending it to 10 at half time.
The Bombers put some changes in place through the mid-court but weren't successful in making the fresh legs work on the court.
A 15 to 12 final quarter to the Saints gave some credit to the Bombers on what would have been a disappointing day out for their A Grade side.
Credit goes to Saints though who are peaking in form at the right end of the season and will go up against Kalkee in the preliminary final.
Final score 53-27.
Reserves football - Kalkee v Harrow Balmoral
It was a lucky escape for Harrow Balmoral who failed to kick a major in the second half of the game against Kalkee.
The Roos walked away with the win despite a surging Kalkee side.
A low scoring reserves game saw the Roos have the upper hand for most of the game and were able to keep the Kees at arms length despite not finding a scoring avenue themselves.
19 points separated the teams at the major break - that margin brought in to 11 at three-quarter time.
As the final siren rang out it was the Roos by eight points who will go through to the next stage of the finals series next week.
Final score, 7.6.48 to 5.10.40.
Under 17 football - Swifts v Kalkee
Swifts had plenty of the ball in the first half of their game against Kalkee on Sunday.
It was a slog from half forward to half forward for both teams, the Kees making the most of the opportunities in front of goal.
Three goals separated the teams at half time with the Kees having the upper hand.
From there it was down hill for the Baggies who ran out of steam around contests.
The game blew out in the end and final scoreline didn't reflect the efforts put in early in the game.
Final score, 21.15.141 to 9.10.64.
Under 14 football - Jeparit Rainbow v Rupanyup
Rupanyup under 14 footballers have continued to their winning ways in the finals series with a win and a date in the preliminary finals next week.
Making light work of Jeparit Rainbow on Sunday, Rupanyup played a consistent four quarters in their win.
Accuracy around goals will be something that will no doubt be a topic of discussion at training this week.
The Panthers were able to hold the Storm to just one major for the game.
Final score, 7.13.55 to 1.2.8.
B Grade netball - Edenhope Apsley v Natimuk
Natimuk were comfortable winners in the B Grade semi final one over Edenhope Apsley.
Holding a handy lead at the last break of the game of nine goals, the Saints threw everything they had at the game right to the end and got the margin back to four at the final siren.
Natimuk will take on Noradjuha Quantong in the preliminary final next week.
Final score, 24-28.
C Grade netball - Noradjuha Quantong v Pimpinio
Noradjuha Quantong and Pimpinio played out an intense game right to the final whistle.
A game for the spectators, it was neck-to-neck for much of the game.
With only a point separating the teams at the changes and all even at the last change, the final quarter was set up to be a beauty.
Goal-for-goal, it was the Bombers in the end who were infront by one with the timers went off.
Final score, 26-25.
C Res netball - Natimuk v Edenhope Apsley
A smashing last quarter from Edenhope Apsley wasn't enough to get themselves back into the game against Natimuk in the semi final.
Finding themselves on the back foot at every break the Saints left nothing on the court in the last as they stopped Natimuk's opportunity to score and managed to find themselves some goals.
With a margin of nine at three quarter time, the Saints managed to get within four at the final whistle.
Final score, 20-24.
17 and under netball - Kalkee v Edenhope Apsley
Kalkee are on their way to the preliminary finals after a convincing win against Edenhope Apsley in the semi finals.
A one sided game played out and the final score doesn't outline the determination of the Saints in their loss.
Final score, 44-22.
15 and under netball - Jeparit Rainbow v Natimuk United
Natimuk had a comfortable win over Jeparit Rainbow on Sunday as they will now head into the preliminary finals.
A margin of seven at half time was achievable but proved too much for Jeparit Rainbow.
19-goals separated the teams at the final siren which couldn't come quick enough for the Storm.
Final score, 32-51.
13 and under netball - Laharum v Noradjuha Quantong
It was a surping come from behind win for Noradjuha Quantong who have booked themselves a date in the preliminary final.
Laharum were impressive early and got a five-goal lead at quarter time.
The Bombers lifted in the second and managed to win the quarter and bring the margin back to two.
In the third the tide turned and a massive momentum switch delivered a lead to the Bombers.
In the end Laharum ran out of legs and the Bombers now will face Kalkee to keep their season alive.
Final score, 27-32.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
