The first Wimmera Hockey Association finals for three seasons were played on Anzac Park in Warracknabeal on Saturday, and although all results reflected ladder positions, some higher-ranked teams had to work hard to earn their win.
The Yanac Tigers came up against a determined Kaniva Cobras team in the battle to become the first to qualify for the Open grand final, and despite enjoying marginally more of the play, could only get the ball across the goal-line once before halftime.
Not comfortable with a one-goal lead, the Tigers continued to apply pressure to the Cobras' defence, which for the most part was up to the challenge, but when Yanac got another into the back of the net in the third quarter, the task for the Cobras got harder.
Although they pushed the Tigers for the whole game, the Cobras were unable to score, giving the Tigers a place in their 15th consecutive grand final, and the Cobras must beat the Hoops next week if they are to earn another chance to topple the Tigers.
In their first final since 2010, the Horsham Hurricanes put in a good performance, going into halftime tied at one-all with perennial finalists, the Warrack Hoops, but two more unanswered Hoops' goals after the break has set up a blockbuster clash in the preliminary final next Saturday between the Hoops and Cobras.
The Women's second semi-final was another close match, with Kaniva progressing to the grand final for the first time with a one-goal win over Yanac, although it did take them until the last quarter to convert a penalty corner to gain a lead that they did not surrender.
The Horsham Jets scored regularly throughout their match against the Nhill Thunderbirds to finish with six goals and now will play in the preliminary final against Yanac final next week.
The closest match for the day was the clash between the Horsham Bombers and Warrack Revengers in the Under 16 first semi-final.
After some very even play that stretched deep into the third quarter, the Bombers scored and looked to have done enough as the clock ticked down late in the fourth quarter until the Revengers earned a penalty corner within seconds of the final whistle.
This corner was played out after time was called and resulted in a second penalty being awarded, from which the Revengers scored to tie the match and take it into a shoot-out.
Despite this being the first time a shoot-out has been used as a tie-breaker in the association, both teams put in a top effort, with the Bombers eventually winning the game by four goals to two, but the Revengers were not disgraced by this result
In the other Under 16 match, the Yanac Warriors continued their impressive season and earned a place in the grand final with a comfortable win over the Nhill Leopards, who have another chance next week when they take on the Bombers.
