The Wimmera Mail-Times

Yanac Tigers, Kaniva Cobras through to Wimmera Hockey grand finals

Updated August 30 2022 - 5:21am, first published August 29 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The first Wimmera Hockey Association finals for three seasons were played on Anzac Park in Warracknabeal on Saturday, and although all results reflected ladder positions, some higher-ranked teams had to work hard to earn their win.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.