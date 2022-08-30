A SENIOR Highway Patrol officer is calling for motorists to be mindful of the dangers of country roads, after a spate of crashes involving trucks and smaller cars.
There have been four non-fatal crashes on major roads in the region since July 5 involving trucks and cars.
Police say in each case the car drivers were at fault, either not allowing enough distance when pulling out in front of the truck, or failing to look as they enter an intersection or turn onto a major highway.
Horsham Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant Brendan Broadbent said the pattern was a cause of concern for officers, who found driver distraction to be the main contributing factor in all of the crashes, and many more like them.
"In many recent cases, the driver behaviour has been that they just haven't seen these large vehicles, or haven't given the large vehicles time to slow down or react," he said.
"The collisions, regardless of whether they are fatal, serious injury or just an injury, can close down a highway or major road for a substantial period and causes diversions.
"A really important message to motorists is to show a greater awareness when driving around heavy vehicles because they just can not manoeuvre as well as a small vehicle can."
Four crashes in the region in the past month have prompted police to issue a stern message to drivers.
At 8.23am on July 5, a truck travelling along the Bourung Highway collided with a vehicle travelling through an intersection without giving way or seeing the truck.
At 10.35am on July 8, a driver travelling along the Henty Highway pulled off the road and conducted a U-turn in front of a b-double travelling in the same direction as the driver.
At 9.15am on July 19, a tip truck travelling north on West Road collided with a ute travelling south on the same road. The driver of the ute failed to keep centre left of the road.
At 8.36am on July 21, a car with two occupants failed to give way at a T-intersection when it travelled out onto the Western Highway, not seeing a b-double travelling east along the road.
While none of the collisions were fatal, four of the state's 154 road fatalities this year have occurred in the Horsham region.
Snr Sgt Broadbent said attending the crashes could be "frustrating", as it seemed like the message was not getting out.
"It is really clear to us, when we attend some of these scenes, that there is no real reason they should have occurred in some cases," he said.
"That is a frustrating thing because the messaging is clearly not getting out there."
He said often crashes involved local residents who had become comfortable travelling along the region's back roads - disregarding basic dangers which could cause a crash.
"In a lot of cases, it is local people travelling on back roads who are coming across intersections of main roads, either forgetting about them and travelling straight through and being involved in a collision, or pulling out in front of vehicles they just haven't seen," he said.
"That is a matter of; don't rush, take your time. The fact that you have stopped at an intersection for an extra two minutes won't make you that much later to your destination."
The number of lives lost on Victorian roads sits at 154 compared to 136 this time in 2021.
Snr Sgt Broadbent said in regional areas like Horsham every road death was amplified across the community.
"It can absolutely tear a small community apart when something like that occurs," he said.
"Certainly, we talk about the driver, the occupant of the vehicle, and the family and friends, but even before that is those first responders.
"Some of them know occupants in these smaller towns. They have to cope with knowing that person who is trapped or torn apart, and trying to get them out safely."
He asked the community to consider the risk when driving around heavy vehicles, and to always make safe driving the number one priority when going somewhere.
"At the end of the day, it is about getting people to respect the roads," he said.
"Respect when that when they get behind the wheel, they are getting in charge of an extremely heavy vehicle that is travelling at high speed, and virtually becomes a missile at times.
"We have been very fortunate with the recent lot of collisions, but we want to raise awareness now so we don't have to go to a really bad scene."
