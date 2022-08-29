AUSTRALIA'S historical reliance on migration to grow its population and to attract skilled workers will be only one of the complex issues debated at this week's Jobs and Skills Summit.
Already regional cities like Horsham are seeing some swift and valuable contributions in some of the most hard-pressed areas of need.
We only have to look at Nhill's Karen community to see how valuable immigration is to our nation.
Grampians Health has already welcomed more than 25 new skilled staff from overseas and gone out of its way to make their transition as smooth as possible.
For anyone desperately waiting in the ED or for other vital health services, even these few positions will be a relief if these are the skilled hands caring for you.
While they have plans for dozens more placements, questions remain about how we will fill vacancies not only in health but in construction, hospitality and a host of other industries.
Immigration is certainly part of the equation but it cannot be the whole picture in a plan to restore the balance between supply and demand.
And this planning must not only be focused on easing immediate needs but also anticipating and pre-empting projected demands for the decade to come.
The skills summit comes after two years of COVID-induced low migration and unemployment is down to 3.4 per cent but there are also other alternatives that should be looked at.
Unions have long been concerned about low wages growth, the gender pay gap and female participation rates.
They argue the current low unemployment rate has created leverage to make progress on all these fronts.
More broadly, low unemployment creates the opportunity to develop a more inclusive labour market with better opportunities for older workers and the disabled.
The population is ageing but life expectancy has increased.
Many Australian seniors are ready, willing and able to work - and not just for financial reasons.
But financially this 'grey army' is actively discouraged from returning to the workforce.
A pensioner who takes a job starts to see their pension reduced once they earn more than $90 a week.
Seniors are just one under-utilised resource that should be looked to for solutions.
