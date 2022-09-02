The Wimmera Mail-Times

This van is an important investment for people accessing critical appointments: Pulford says

September 2 2022 - 7:00am
Labor Member for Western Victoria Jaala Pulford today announced a $62,000 funding boost for a new Renault van. Picture file

The Victorian Government is continuing to provide families in the Wimmera with better access to the world-class healthcare they need, investing in a new vehicle for the Harrow Bush Nursing Centre.

