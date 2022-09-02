The Victorian Government is continuing to provide families in the Wimmera with better access to the world-class healthcare they need, investing in a new vehicle for the Harrow Bush Nursing Centre.
Labor Member for Western Victoria Jaala Pulford today announced a $62,000 funding boost for a new Renault van.
The van will transport up to nine people to medical appointments, grocery shopping and other important tasks.
The vehicle will make life easier for people to access essential services, by replacing the existing vehicle, which requires a bus licence - making it restrictive to find people able to transport.
Member for Western Victoria Jaala Pulford said the van would improve the lives of thousands of Wimmera residents.
"This new van is such an important investment as it is helping people access their critical appointments each week," she said.
"Everyone deserves access to quality health care facilities and services - we're ensuring the Harrow community has exactly that close to home."
Minister for Health Mary-Anne Thomas said the State Government was focused on improving the health of regional Victorians.
"We're continuing to invest in our local hospitals and health services - and the health of all Victorians no matter where they live," she said.
The Harrow Bush Nursing Centre is an important community centre, delivering a range of health services adding to the quality of life for local residents.
Services include clinical work consultations, physiotherapy and audiology as well as community services such as respite care, transport, fitness and exercise classes.
This investment is funded through the fifth round of the Labor Government's Regional Health Infrastructure Fund.
This investment builds on more than $170,000 delivered to Harrow Bush Nursing Centre for projects including.
