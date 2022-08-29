UPDATE, 4pm:
The Bureau of Meteorology has updated its severe thunderstorm warning for the region, extending the warning from Mildura to Portland.
This comes as a trough moves eastwards across western Victoria this afternoon and a low pressure system develops to the southwest.
Severe thunderstorms are developing along this trough and will move eastwards during the afternoon and evening.
A Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson said a 100 km/h wind gust was recorded at Horsham Airport at 3:08pm.
Powercor crews have been working to restore power to 1025 customers in the Horsham area.
A spokesperson said they expect power to return shortly, and encouraged people to make sure they are prepared in case power outages do occur.
Fallen powerlines can be reported to Powercor on 13 24 12.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
* If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low-lying areas and floodwater. Avoid travel if possible.
* Stay safe by avoiding dangerous hazards, such as floodwater, mud, debris, damaged roads and fallen trees.
* Be aware - heat, fire or recent storms may make trees unstable and more likely to fall when it's windy or wet.
* Check that loose items, such as outdoor settings, umbrellas and trampolines are safely secured. Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
* Stay indoors and away from windows.
* If outdoors, move to a safe place indoors. Stay away from trees, drains, gutters, creeks and waterways.
* Stay away from fallen powerlines - always assume they are live.
* Be aware that in fire affected areas, rainfall run-off into waterways may contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks. Heavy rainfall may also increase the potential for landslides and debris across roads.
* Stay informed: Monitor weather warnings, forecasts and river levels at the Bureau of Meteorology website, and warnings through VicEmergency website/app/hotline.
The next warning is due to be issued by 6:20 pm.
EARLIER, 12.30pm:
A flood watch has been issued for parts of western and central Victoria this week, as a major front crosses over the state.
A warm, moist and unstable airmass is pushing across Victorian from New South Wales, bringing a cold front along with it and possible severe thunderstorms to western, central and eastern parts of the state.
The Bureau has forecast thunderstorms in Horsham, as well as heavy rainfall and possible damaging winds.
A Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson said Horsham could 10 to 20mm of rain on Monday, August 29, rising to anywhere from 20 to 40mm if severe storms develop.
Wimmera sheep glaziers have also been warned there is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.
River level rises and areas of minor flooding may develop from Tuesday morning across the Flood Watch area. Isolated moderate flooding is possible.
Flood warnings are current for the Avoca River, Loddon and Moorabool Rivers and residents are encouraged to monitor the state of rivers.
