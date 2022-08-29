The Wimmera Mail-Times
Updated

Bureau of Meteorology issues severe thunderstorm warning for the Wimmera, August 29

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated August 29 2022 - 6:28am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooding on Hamilton Street in Horsham. Picture by Clint King

UPDATE, 4pm:

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.