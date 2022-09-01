Wimmera residents can enjoy a night of comedy, with Horsham Town Hall hosting comedian Troy Kinne from 8pm-9pm. The comedian is known for his television show Kinne Tonight, and has entertained Australian troops in East Timor, Afghanistan and the Solomon Islands. In 2018 he sold out every show of his live tour. Tickets for the event will cost $42 and for information people can visit: horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/kinne-productions-presents-kinne-live/.

