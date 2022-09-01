September 3
Horsham
Wimmera residents can enjoy a night of comedy, with Horsham Town Hall hosting comedian Troy Kinne from 8pm-9pm. The comedian is known for his television show Kinne Tonight, and has entertained Australian troops in East Timor, Afghanistan and the Solomon Islands. In 2018 he sold out every show of his live tour. Tickets for the event will cost $42 and for information people can visit: horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/kinne-productions-presents-kinne-live/.
September 4
Kanvia
Wimmera residents can enjoy a free skateboarding introduction class happening this weekend at Kaniva Skatepark at Webb Street starting from 10am-11am. Individuals can learn about the basics of skateboarding and some boards will be available for people to use at the event. For more information about the event people can visit:eventbrite.com.au/e/free-beginner-skateboarding-lessons-at-kaniva-skatepark-tickets-399842438497?aff=erelpanelorg.
September 3
Nhill
The Old Nursery Building will host a book fair this weekend for Wimmera and Grampians residents starting from 10am-4pm. Books at the fair will cost $1 and all proceeds will go to the Nhill Aviation Heritage Centre. For more information people can visit: rustbelt.com.au/events-calendar/13-monthly/1177-nhill-monthly-book-fair-2.
September 4
Stawell
A drink and draw event will happen at the Grampians Ale Works starting from 12pm-3pm. Tickets for the event will cost $ 75. For information about the event people can call, 9016 3880.
September 17
Pigeon Ponds
Todd Cook, with his new band the Rufous Whistlers, are launching their new EP at the Pigeon Ponds Hall. Expect a night of songs with meaning, harmonies and good times. Doors open at 7.30pm.
September 23
Halls Gap
Patrons will have the chance to buy and view items such as baked goods, clothing, soaps and candles at a Halls Gap market at The Peaks Precinct from 5-8pm.
September 25
Horsham
Horsham Agricultural Show is slated to take place on September 24-25, bringing smiling faces to the Horsham Showgrounds for an action packed weekend for the whole family.
