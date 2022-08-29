WFNL celebrate the best juniors in count

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE NIGHT
The Wimmera Football Netball League's junior night of nights is here, with the presentation of the league's 2022 best and fairest winners.
Clubs from across the region will celebrate players in their own way as the league live streams the count on its social media pages.
The decision was a development on last year when functions and the count could not be done in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCHEDULE
WINNER - Lena Marshman (Horsham Saints) - 32 votes
Runners up: Sienna Manserra (Horsham) - 24 votes
19 votes - Marli Arnold (Minyip-Murtoa)
17 votes - Addison Lardner (Ararat)
16 votes - Amelia Martin - (Stawell)
16 votes - Nevani Woods (Ararat)
15 votes - Ilze Van Zyl (Horsham)
15 votes - Zoe Tegelhuter (Minyip-Murtoa)
14 votes - Rachel Shurdington (Nhill)
13 votes - Isabella Huf (Southern Mallee Giants)
13 votes - Hailey Tippet (Horsham Saints)
13 votes - Roxana Monaghan Angelats (Stawell)
Saint Lena Marshman capped a terrific season with a resounding WFNL 13 & Under Best and Fairest win. Marshman seized the vote count's lead early, leading by two votes after round six, before widening her lead to nine at the end of round 12 and cruising home. Congratulations Lena!
WINNERS - Maddison Bethune (Horsham Saints), Lauren Clyne (Warrack Eagles) - 30 votes
Runners up - Gemma Freijah (Horsham Saints) - 22 votes
20 votes - Ava Koschitzke (Warrack Eagles)
19 votes - Ruby Peters (Stawell)
17 votes - Lili Wilson (Minyip-Murtoa)
14 votes - Cara Tippet (Horsham Saints)
13 votes - Indi Ward (Dimboola)
13 votes - Mia Burgess (Horsham)
12 votes - Tarah Bond (Dimboola)
12 votes - Sarah Miller (Horsham)
A tight race sees joint winners of the WFNL's 15 & Under Best and Fairest Award! Warrack's Lauren Clyne was an early count leader, four votes ahead of the competition after six rounds, with Maddison Bethune six votes behind in third. After twelve rounds Clyne still led by four votes, however a fast finish by Bethune ensured they were both going home winners. Congratulations Maddison and Lauren!
WINNER - Jack Henry (Horsham Saints) - 42 votes
Runners up - Reggie Jenkins (Ararat) - 36 votes
25 votes - Jobe Dickinson (Nhill)
23 votes - Archie Elliott (Horsham)
23 votes - Jack Harney (Stawell)
22 votes - Declan Paech (Dimboola)
21 votes - Oakley Farr (Horsham)
21 votes - Dah Bu Shwe Pay (Nhill)
16 votes - Sam Harrington (Ararat)
13 votes - Dane George (Warrack Eagles)
13 votes - Lewis Thomson (Minyip-Murtoa)
It was a two horse race in the WFNL Under 14 Best and Fairest Award. Ararat's Reggie Jenkins burst out of the blocks with six straight Best on Ground appearances. However, Saint Jack Henry overtook Jenkins in round 10. The two were neck in neck before Henry finished with five successive Best on Ground performances to claim the award. Congratulations Jack!
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
