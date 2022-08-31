An Aboriginal leader believes a $3 million upgrade to a community hub in Horsham will create a more significant "social connection" for Indigenous people in the municipality.
Goolum Goolum Aboriginal Co-operative general manager John Gorton said the Dalki Ghuli Community Hub at 36 Hamilton Street would be renovated thanks to Victorian Government funding.
Mr Gorton said the group's main building at 43 Hamilton Street was meant to be used as a medical centre and lacked space for the co-operative's social programs.
"Social-connection plays a big part in the Aboriginal community. One thing we don't have is a space where people can have a coffee," he said.
"We are a small community, but we are also a social one. This building will alleviate mental stresses such as isolation.
"It also gives us more options to host events, because currently we don't have enough space to host some of our programs."
Mr Gorton said the community hub was also a "cultural safe space" for Indigenous people in the Wimmera.
"Cultural safe spaces are for Aboriginal people to escape issues such as racism," he said.
Goolum Goolum Aboriginal Co-operative received $1.6 million from the Victorian Government after the organisation successfully obtained a Boosting Capacity of Aboriginal Community Services grant.
The Indigenous advocacy group will use the state funding for the building's layout, but the co-operative needs an extra $1.4 million before the public can use the community hub.
Mr Gorton said the renovations would start next year and finish in about 2024.
"We are really excited about getting the funding. Horsham in general sometimes misses out on funding, it doesn't matter if you're Aboriginal or not," he said.
"The building is pretty much empty currently. The community hub will be upgraded to have more office space, a community kitchen, and a program area."
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
