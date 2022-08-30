It was a wet and wild afternoon for Horsham on Monday, with a severe thunderstorm dumping heavy rainfall over the western half of the state.
In total, the Bureau of Meteorology recorded 40mm of rainfall in Horsham, as well as 100km/h winds.
Advertisement
Across a 24-hour period, Horsham was the most active SES unit, with 20 call-outs.
Most of the calls were either for trees down or storm-related building damage.
READ MORE:
SES unit in Stawell and Ararat did not get any calls for assistance.
Across the state, the SES received 126 calls for assistance, with the storm front moving across from the Wimmera towards Maryborough and Ballarat.
Portland also saw heavy storm activity.
Did you get any photos of the storm? Send them in to newsdesk@mailtimes.com.au
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.