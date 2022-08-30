The Wimmera Mail-Times

Thunderstorms roll through the Wimmera, August 30 | GALLERY

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated August 30 2022 - 5:21am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a wet and wild afternoon for Horsham on Monday, with a severe thunderstorm dumping heavy rainfall over the western half of the state.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.