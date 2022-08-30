Harness racing returns to Horsham on Wednesday afternoon with an eight race card of action commencing at 1.18pm with the $7000 Maiden Pace and concluding at 5.27pm with the $9000 Woodlands Stud Pace.
It's free entry through West Side at the Horsham Racing Centre and our readers can find full fields, form guides, selections and gear changes at www.harness.org.au.
No matter the weather, racegoers are always comfortable in the Trackview Lounge and undercover grandstand.
Jen's canteen at the foot of the judge's tower offers a wide range of hot/cold food and drinks and a full TAB service will operate.
If you can't "get your backside trackside" all races are streamed live and free on your device by the Trots Vision team along with broadcasts Sky Channel and National Racing Radio.
The "Border Hoppers" look set for a good day at Horsham with Glencoe trainer Barry Finnis and Mt. Gambier trainer Alyce Finnis each being represented with two live chances.
An interesting runner in Chemical Reactor (5) goes around for Barry in the first event. The 6yo mare first qualified to race some 18 months ago and recently won a trial at Mt. Gambier.
Stablemate True Blue Rose (3) is always thereabouts and has drawn to score in race seven, The Storm Inside Pace.
Art Jester (5) resumes from a spell for Alyce, taking on the older horses in race five. The smart 3yo was luckless when well fancied in the SA Derby Final back in April and as winner of 6 races looks well placed here.
Stablemate, the last start Charlton winner Ever Hoping (7), has strong claims in the "lucky last" despite an awkward draw.
Closer to home, the locals have a strong hand in race four, the $7000 What The Hill Trotters Handicap.
If smart mare Jazspur (6) puts it all together for trainer driver Michael Bellman, she's the one to beat while Laurie Young's ultra consistent gelding Allawart Bob (4) and Janet Exell's standing specialist Show Me The Moolah (7) will be poised to take advantage of any errors.
Trainer Peter Manning has said that all is well with star 3yo square gaiter Plymouth Chubb in preparation for Friday night's $60,000 Need For Speed Prince Final (Group 1) at Melton.
"I was very happy with his effort in the heat, although beaten," said Peter. "He pulled up fine after it and has worked well since."
Having his first race and since recovering from a fractured pastern, Plymouth Chubb was run down along the sprint lane by Anton Golino's classy gelding Cravache Dor in heat two of the Need For Speed Prince series.
Plymouth Chubb had won 14 in a row prior to the defeat.
"He certainly put in a good performance, the run will do him the world of good," driver Kerryn Manning said after the race. "I was worried about the number one horse tonight and that's what happened," she added. "But he might get his own back next time."
With the added incentive of a $3000 bonus if the winner breaks the race record of 1:55.6, it promises to be a mouth-watering clash between Plymouth Chubb and Cravache Dor.
Kerryn Manning has talented mare Adelle racing in great form and the 6yo out-toughed the opposition to capture a heat of the Tornado Valley Trot at Melton last Saturday night.
Adelle will take on the Chris Lang trained Ollivici in Friday's $39k Final at Melton and will need a favourable draw to match it with the rising star, winner of four in a row and touted as a likely Inter Dom hope.
Best bet: R5 Quinella Nos. 5&7 for $5
Value bet: R6 No.9 Esspe Supreme $2 win $4 place
Flexi bet Running double R7&8 Nos. 1,3,5,7 into 1,2,3,6,7 spend $9
