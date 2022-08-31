SPIRITED bidding has fuelled the record-breaking purchase of a parcel of land on the Western Highway on the outskirts of town.
Wes Davidson Real Estate sold a 28.74-hectare block of farming land at 9046 Western Highway, Riverside for $1.54 million at an auction on Friday, August 19.
The sale price, at about $21,690 per acre, is a record amount for a market that seems to be at an all-time high.
Real estate agent Wes Davidson said there was much interest in the property, which was sold at an auction at Horsham's International Hotel.
"Very spirited bidding from a number of bidders and then two bidders fought it out till the end," he said.
"It is a nice little parcel currently under crop with beans. A big price for a small parcel for sure, but there was a lot of interest in it."
At an auction on August 26, Mr Davidson also sold two properties on Derry Parade and a property on Stawell Road.
A 2766 sqm block on 16 Derry Parade was purchased for $255,000 and a 4014 sqm block on 18 Derry Parade was bought for $295,000.
An adjoining 3073 sqm property on Stawell Road between Horsham Toyota and Elders sold for $700,000.
Mr Davidson said location was a key factor in all purchases.
"It is pretty simple. It always boils down to the fact that land supply is a limited commodity. In each opportunity, you have to look at what is left in each location. Location becomes the key factor in driving everything," he said.
"Farming land is not our specialty, and it is not something we do a lot of so it is very hard to predict. I think there were five or six buyers bidding on it that day, so there was a lot of interest in it."
