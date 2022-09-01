Families of all sizes will love this well-presented home in a prized Horsham location near Wimmera River. Ample space for kids and pets, ready for retirees wanting a move-in ready home with all the extras. In a private court setting the home boasts functional design and multiple living zones. Formal lounge, family living, light-filled dining and a timber kitchen with walk-in pantry and new appliances. More features are refurbished ensuite, updated bathroom, fitted robes, walk-in robe, rooftop solar panels and integrated heating and refrigerated cooling. Outside you'll find a spacious undercover entertaining area opening to a landscaped yard with additional pergola, shed, double carport and bonus caravan port.

