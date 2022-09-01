The Wimmera Mail-Times

Arguments for less pork on politicians' forks, more direct federal-council funding

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
September 1 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nationals Leader David Littleproud says local councils know how to best spend money, but are hamstrung by bureaucracy. Picture by Jane Dempster/AAP PHOTOS

The head of the peak body for Victoria's rural councils says while a proposal to direct more commonwealth money to local authorities has merit, the current system appears to be working quite well.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.