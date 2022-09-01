The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham College's Nick Shirrefs composes piece for Grainger Wind Symphony

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated September 1 2022 - 5:47am, first published 5:00am
Horsham College music teacher Nick Shirrefs' Gallipoli composition will be performed by the Grainger Wind Symphony. Picture by Alex Dalziel

An original composition written by a Horsham College music teacher has been selected by a Melbourne wind symphony for performance at their flagship event.

