An original composition written by a Horsham College music teacher has been selected by a Melbourne wind symphony for performance at their flagship event.
Nicholas Shirrefs' piece Gallipoli was chosen by the Grainger Wind Symphony to be one of 12 pieces by emerging Australian composers to be played at their "Made in Australia" event.
The piece, composed in 2018, is inspired by the ANZAC struggle in Gallipoli, specifically during the Battle of the Nek.
Mr Shirrefs said he had been in contact with the symphony's musical director Roland Yeung, who surprised him with the decision.
"I wrote down some notes and this piece of music started to evolve," he said.
"At the end of it, in 2019, Grainger said they were looking for original compositions and I thought 'what is the worst that could happen?'."
Mr Shirrefs said he was inspired to write the composition after reading Peter FitzSimons' book Gallipoli.
"I read the book and felt all of the emotions really. It is a pretty depressing book. You read it and you just think 'that was just horrendous'," he said.
The composition is divided into three sections; the first channelling the energy of soldiers leaving Australia heading to Gallipoli, the second on the chaos of battle itself, and third on the return home to Australia.
Mr Shirrefs said he was moved by the innocence of soldiers departing for the war, which was shattered by the near-certain death they faced at the Battle of the Nek.
"They had no idea, they believed that they were going on an adventure," he said.
"There is one battle in particular called the Battle of the Nek. They knew it was going to be an absolute bloodbath. The Australians knew. The Turkish knew that they were coming.
"Even the captains were trying to call it off, calling the powers that be who were nice and safe, and they said no."
The composition ends with a country waltz, evoking the image of RSL halls and country dances, which many soldiers were not alive to return to.
"I picture it being played in your small little country hall. That is for the ones that didn't return. They miss out on that final country dance," Mr Shirrefs said.
Mr Shirrefs said he has had a desire to write music since a young age, pushing him to study composition in Sydney in 2000.
Growing up in a music family, Mr Shirrefs said he was a self-confessed "classical music nerd", and was always enraptured by the organised chaos of orchestral performances.
"I would listen to it and just think 'how did that come out of a person's head'," he said.
"As I progressed as a musician I wanted to do that, put something big together."
Mr Shirrefs has previous experience composing and conducting bands, including the live performance for Art Is... festival's showing of the 1930 Ukrainian film Zemlya.
He has also written music for the Limestone Coast Symphony Orchestra.
Mr Shirrefs said it was a strange and flattering experience to hand a piece of music over to another conductor.
"The first person who will perform your music is you. When somebody expresses interest in performing your music, you never take it for granted," he said.
"You pass it onto a conductor and it is up to him or her to interpret what you have written as close to what is in your brain as possible.
"You have not only the conductor's interpretation but everyone in the band. They are also doing their interpretation of their own part. So when you hand it over it is in the hands of the gods. You never know what is going to happen to it."
During his time teaching at Horsham College, Mr Shirrefs said he realised the importance of writing music which challenged and entertained the musicians performing it.
"You have to write something that they want to play. If it is not interesting to play they won't play it," he said.
"They might be required to play it, but if you don't want to play something that will come through in the overall sound.
"It is important to me that when I write something it will be a piece that someone will want to play in the future."
The Grainger Wind Symphony will be performing Gallipoli alongside 11 other Australian compositions at its Made in Australia event at the Salvation Army Box Hill.
The event is on Saturday, September 3, at 7.30pm.
Tickets can be purchased at https://graingerwindsymphony.asn.au/wordpress/.
