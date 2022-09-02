WIMMERA will have a wetter than average spring, with increased rainfall and colder days, the Bureau of Meteorology says in its latest seasonal outlook.
The spring seasonal outlook, released on Friday, August 26, says there is more than an 80 per cent chance of above-average rainfall for most of eastern Australia from September to the end of November.
A Bureau climate expert said the Wimmera could expect a similar story, with heavy rainfall concentrated in the north.
"Spring rainfall is likely to be above median across the Wimmera with the highest chances in the north, gradually reducing to the south. Horsham has a 74% chance of above median spring (September to November) rainfall," the climate expert said.
This comes after the region was drenched in the final days of winter, with 40mm of rain dumped on Horsham on August 29.
More rain fell on Horsham during the 2022 winter than the long term average - with 187.2mm across June, July and August 2022.
A wet August was the main contributor to the seasonal downpour, with 112.2mm dropping across the month.
The late-August rainfall contributed to a 15,350ML increase in volume across the Wimmera's reservoirs, with more inflows expected in the coming days.
GWMWater water resource manager Kym Wilson said Rockland Reservoir said the highest top up, with 46mm of rain contributing 5880 ML.
"We picked up about 15,000ML in storage in the last seven days to yesterday and that is the highest increase we have seen this winter and spring," he said.
"Having those higher totals on Monday and Tuesday has really kicked off the inflows. We have seen a lot of water run into waterways and into our reservoirs."
As of August 31, Lake Bellfield had 58,460ML, Lake Fyans had 11,760ML, Taylors Lake had 18,920ML and Lake Wartook recorded 21,420ML.
Despite the heavy rain fall, the region's water catchments were still at a lower level than at the same time in 2021.
Mr Wilson said this was due to lower than average rainfall in July 2022.
"Generally, when we get into winter we expect catchments will get wetter and we will get more inflow each month. Having low inflow in July, the water we have got in August hasn't quite caught us up yet," he said.
"The volume we picked up in August this year is also less than we picked up in August last year. Those different elements mean that coming into September we have slightly less water in storage."
BOM senior climatologist Lynette Bettio said communities in eastern Australia had to be aware of the potential for flooding.
"Where soils and catchments are wet, and streamflows are high, further rainfall this spring will increase the risk of flooding for eastern Australia," Dr Bettio said.
Already, major storages on the Murray and Murrumbidgee Rivers are well in excess of 90pc full, while water storage dams in Sydney and Brisbane are also at capacity.
Dr Bettio said with the climate drivers in force northern Australia could expect an earlier than normal start to the wet season.
"In northern Australia, the first rains of the wet season are likely be earlier than normal for much of Queensland and the Northern Territory."
While the IOD and La Nina are hogging the headlines, Dr Bettio said some other climate drivers could also be at play in dragging moisture across already saturated NSW
She said a positive Southern Annular Mode (SAM) is also likely, which pushes weather systems south, bringing wetter easterly winds to NSW and fewer cold fronts to western Tasmania.
Dr Bettio said along with south-west Western Australia western Tasmania was likely to experience below average rainfall this spring.
