Wimmera-Grampians residents can enjoy a wide variety of events during Seniors Week in October.
The Victorian Government coordinates the festival and the event is for people over the age of 60.
The event focuses on providing fun and good times with opportunities to participate in events and activities for free or low cost.
People can also celebrate a special milestone occasion as the event turns 40 years old this year.
Here are some events that are happening in the region.
Hindmarsh residents can rock out to Beatles' music at the Nhill Memorial Community Centre, 77-79 Nelson Street on Saturday, October 22 at 11am.
The municipality's council, together with the Victorian Seniors Festival, will host the Australian Beatlez Tribute Show.
The band ensures audiences can re-live all the classics from the early Beatlemania days including Please Please Me, A Hard Day's Night, Help and Nowhere Man.
Seniors can sing along to hits like: Let It Be, Hey Jude, Something and Octopus's Garden.
The event is free and transport will be available between Dimboola, Jeparit and Rainbow.
Bookings are essential please visit Hindmarsh Shire Council's customer service centres or call (03) 5391 4444.
Horsham Rural City Council, project officer community inclusion, Dan Rees said the council would organise and run the seniors concert to be held at the Horsham Church of Christ on October 21.
"Council also want to support other festival events and activities being delivered by community groups, organisations and businesses," he said.
"Council has a small amount of funding to support other community events being held for the Seniors Festival and this can go towards event costs such as venue hire, catering or promotion."
The council will also partner with community groups to host an event on October 5 from 10am-2pm at Horsham Town Hall to encourage more seniors to join recreational groups.
Grampians residents can enjoy A tribute to Bobby Darwin on October 5 performed by Paul Hogan at the municipality's Town Hall at 11am-12pm.
Paul Hogan, who has a degree in Music Theatre Performance has established himself as one of Australia's finest entertainers.
His Robbie Williams Show has seen sold-out venues of all sizes, including Entertainment Centres and the 2008 Masters Games.
Tickets for the event are free and for more information people can visit: ararattownhall.com.au/event/beyond-the-sea/.
