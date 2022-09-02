Horsham District Football Netball League president Nathan Neumann said the decision to name the league's A Grade Best and Fairest award had been broached.
Currently, the Dellar Medal is awarded to the football player judged Best and Fairest in the HDFNL, while the Toohey and Hatcher Medals are awarded to players in the Wimmera Football Netball League.
Advertisement
However, the HDFNL A Grade Best and Fairest Award lacks a name.
"It's something we've discussed at a board level," Neumann said, noting the award's namesake would have to be a part of Horsham District netball history.
"It's a matter of finding an appropriate way of recognising someone who has had a significant contribution to the Horsham District Football Netball League, as well as the Horsham District Netball Association.
READ MORE:
"It's not something we're talking lightly, naming a medal after someone or someone's namesake.
"It's a very big honour and we want to make sure we do our due diligence in terms of why it will be named this, and the reasoning behind it."
HDFNL board member and junior interleague coach, Sharon Fedke, said she would like to see the award find a name eventually.
"I'd like there to be, it'd be great for it to have a name," Fedke said. "So you're not just winning the A Grade Horsham District League Best and Fairest, you're winning the 'whatever'
"It's not going to happen this year, but to get something organized for 2023, and to do it properly, would be really good."
Like Neumann, Fedke emphasised the importance of finding the right namesake as it would become synonymous with individual success.
"If we're going to do this, we need to do it right... it's going to be what it's going to be forever." Fedke said.
"If you say 'I won the Hatcher Medal' people automatically know that means the A Grade Best and Fairest.
"We've got the Dellar Medal for the football, but we don't have anything for the netball."
While discussions have taken place, they are in their infancy according to Neumann.
Advertisement
"In the future it may have a name, but we're not going to rush into that decision," he said.
"Whether it is someone on their own, or a joint name, we don't know how that will play out."
MORE NEWS:
Neumann said the decision would not be made from the top down and clubs would be involved in the naming process.
"As a board, we won't make that decision ourselves, it would be something that all clubs would vote on and agree to," Neumann said.
Advertisement
"The board would probably do a recommendation to the clubs, but there would have to be criteria about why that recommendation has been made."
Fedke said nominees should cover a broad spectrum.
"It would have be to be someone who has contributed a lot for netball within the District league," Fedke said.
"Teams have come and gone, clubs have merged; you're looking at a long period of time.
"It'd be about trying to put that information together and then work out who is going to be the best person to name that medal after.
"They don't necessarily have to be a player, but someone who has given back to the league as a whole."
Advertisement
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.