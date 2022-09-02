A new 56-block development in Horsham's east will give the region a housing boost, after getting the seal of approval by council.
The Stockton Drive subdivision has been ticked off by Horsham Rural City Council after three years of seeking approvals from the relevant government agencies and neighbours.
The project will see 56 blocks developed on a parcel of land on Stockton Drive, with units and houses ranging from 800sqm to 1250 sqm.
Developer Matt Latus said he was glad to begin work on the project after issues such as COVID had complicated the approval.
"It has been a process. We have been running through with council and the CMA for the last couple of years," he said.
"Eventually we came to an agreement on what we needed to do to get the subdivision going."
Mr Latus, who owns Latus Family Jewellers in Horsham and Ararat, has been selling off land his family owns between Williams Road and the Wimmera River for the past 25 years. His grandfather Frank purchased the land around 40 years ago.
Real estate agent Wes Davidson, who was handling the sale of the blocks, said interest had been strong.
"We have had lots of interest in it already, several of the blocks have been reserved in advance, but they have not yet been released to the market," he said.
He said the development, and others like it, would be critical for Horsham's future growth as a regional centre, which required a diversity of housing.
"There is probably a re-thinking of the days where people wanted the old quarter acre," he said.
"People are being smarter with their designs, they are being smarter with their maintenance and lifestyle considerations, and 700 - 800 sqm for most people is more than enough now.
"We need to develop Horsham to the best of its ability. There is a great parcel of land out there that will link up well with other areas, and I think it will be a very exciting development."
