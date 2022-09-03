The Wimmera Mail-Times

Wimmera family violence service beings merger talks with Warrnambool's Emma House

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
September 3 2022 - 2:00am
Wimmera family violence group flags potential merger with Warrnambool service

A domestic violence support group with services in Horsham is exploring a merger with a Warrnambool-based family violence service Emma House.

Local News

