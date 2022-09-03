Wimmera family violence group flags potential merger with Warrnambool service

A domestic violence support group with services in Horsham is exploring a merger with a Warrnambool-based family violence service Emma House.
The Sexual Assault and Family Violence Centre has signed a memorandum of understanding with Emma House, and will now hold a consultation process across the next couple of months.
Advertisement
A Sexual Assault and Family Violence Centre spokesperson said the two organisations had a shared history and a similar philosophy.
"Both organisations have long and proud histories dating back to the late 1970s and were established by passionate women who were leaders in their communities, offering support to women experiencing violence when no other services existed," the spokesperson said.
READ MORE:
"We aim to preserve our combined histories and strengthen our future."
During the merger talks, the spokesperson said there would be no changes to service delivery in the Wimmera region.
"Emma House and The SAFV Centre doors will remain open and we encourage women and children impacted by family violence to contact Emma House or The SAFV Centre in their local area for support," the spokesperson said.
Based out of Horsham, the Wimmera Sexual Assault and Family Violence Centre offer counselling to victims of sexual assault across the Wimmera catchment.
The centre also does family violence counselling for women and children up to the age of 18, along with a program for children who are displaying sexually abusive behaviours.
The Sexual Assault and Family Violence Centre is located at 25 Roberts Avenue, Horsham, and people can call them on 5381 1211.
Alternatively people can contact the following:
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.