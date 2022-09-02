The AFL has rightfully slammed as being short-sighted due to its finals scheduling which pits Geelong versus Collingwood while country football finals are on.
The Cats-Magpies qualifying final blockbuster has been scheduled at 4.35pm this Saturday at the MCG, in direct competition with numerous regional finals, including the Wimmera Football Netball League qualifying final and the Horsham and District Football Netball League and Mininera and District Football League preliminary finals.
This year's finals were scheduled for Thursday night, Friday night, Saturday afternoon and evening. No games on Sunday - Father's Day.
It was well documented that leagues across the state were hoping for clear air from the AFL for their finals series matches - the first finals games played since 2019 - but now fans must choose which they attend or watch.
While many Wimmera residents may choose to refrain from travelling to the MCG - due to the lack of viable public transport options, the ongoing pandemic or the cost of driving to the state's capital and staying in a hotel - it does not mean they can't watch the game.
Coverage of the big game starts at 3pm, live and free on Channel 7, 95 minutes before the first bounce.
So while die-hard locals could travel to Horsham's City Oval, Quantong or Penshurst and watch the game remotely via Kayo or Foxtel, 5G coverage is limited to the rural city.
In 1961, the US government passed the Sports Broadcasting Act, preventing professional NFL games from being broadcast against the local high school on Friday night and college games on Saturday.
It helped grow the lower levels of the sport and cemented football fans to their couches from Thursday to Monday night.
However, it seems as though the AFL is not interested in actively growing the sport at the grassroots; instead, it wants to up the ante from its $2.5 billion TV rights contract due at the end of this year.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
