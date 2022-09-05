The Wimmera Mail-Times

The act of freely offering to do something

By Cass Langley
September 5 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cassandra Langley with Eventide Homes resident Robert Cresswell. Picture by Toni Williams

THROUGHOUT the long days of the pandemic's lockdown, many people learnt new behaviours - some that never thought were possible. 'It is ok to stop and take a breath.'

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.