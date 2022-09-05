The act of freely offering to do something

THROUGHOUT the long days of the pandemic's lockdown, many people learnt new behaviours - some that never thought were possible. 'It is ok to stop and take a breath.'
And while as a journalist, there aren't many opportunities to do just that, I found myself amazed with the time on my hands as the world stopped around us - work was slower, and all my extra-curricular activities had slowed down or postponed.
Those extra-curricular activities are made up of various volunteer roles I partake in the community.
Volunteering is a way of giving some of my time back to the community - a community that has been so good to me in my role by sharing stories or offering a helping hand when things get busy.
But as groups and organisations are starting to gear up again to what is somewhat of normality and navigating life after the height of the pandemic, they are finding it challenging to fill volunteer roles.
And people like me, who attend AGM meetings and need to sit on their hands because they feel obliged to help out so people can enjoy what clubs and organisations have to offer, are finding it more and more difficult to spread their time.
So why spend time in the community volunteering?
Volunteer roles are essential to small towns. Without volunteer groups, services like the hospital wouldn't have been able to purchase vital equipment.
Fires wouldn't have been put out without volunteers. Missing people wouldn't have been located without rescue service groups, those in need would have gone without, and most importantly, life-long connections and friendships would never have been formed.
Everyone has a different reason for volunteering. While giving back to the community is one aspect, I must admit another is forming and growing friendships in a community I love.
Moving to a new town isn't easy for anyone. But sharing your skills and time is easy - if you can prioritise where you use your time.
In the nine years since living within our community, I have found that the best way to make friends is by getting in and helping others reach a common goal.
And my latest volunteering effort is probably one of the most rewarding.
Those that know me, know I love to chat. I love the history of our town, and I love finding out where people are from and how they come to be part of our community.
Everyone has a story to share - I'm lucky I share those stories with everyone else through my job.
So I have found myself going to put my hand up for my latest volunteering efforts to join the volunteer group at Eventide Homes called 'Friends of Eventide'.
Chatting to the residents after an outing where they were delighted with their service and the opportunity to be out in the community, it really hit home with the importance of volunteering and enabling our community members to live their best lives however they can.
Spending time, however much I can give between work and other extra-curricular activities, with residents of Eventide Homes and talking to them about their lives is something that, to me, a 30-something-year-old doesn't seem like much but would mean so much to others.
'The act of freely offering to do something' really hits home to me, and how I can make our community the best version of itself.
Is it something you can do too?
