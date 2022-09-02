Preparing for RU OK? Day

I had the honour of hosting lunch for our awesome Year 12 students recently, as they continue counting down the remaining weeks of wearing their school uniforms... it's only five!
We each played our part at lunch; I cooked up fourteen pasta and rice bakes, and the Year 12s came along with teenage-sized appetites to eat, thank goodness.
Advertisement
Even though I nearly burnt the whole lot at the last minute, these beautiful humans made a point of thanking me, each one quietly or loudly as they left the room - and they didn't have to, I was happy just giving them a gift, then they gifted me right back with a kind word and it really made my day.
With RUOK? Day coming up next Thursday, I'd organised a bit of post pasta bake fun posing behind a gigantic photo frame.
Holding thought and speech bubble props, dressed in feather boas, hats and sunglasses in the signature colour of yellow, so many good sports jumped in for a photo, holding quotes like, "You don't seem yourself, what's up?" and, "I'm here if you need to chat."
These teenagers, one of mine amongst them, are well aware of what the challenges of 2020 and 2021 can lead to.
It's almost ridiculous to ask, "Are you okay?" in 2022 because nobody is, I mean, how could you be? The world's in a bit of a mess.
I'm only fine because I'm sure we're living in the last days so I don't see things as falling apart.
I see them as falling into place, but for most normal humans, the relentless connection to everything in the whole-wide-world has left them feeling pretty darn isolated, because they've gone comparison crazy, living in fear of not measuring up, or just good old-fashioned fear of death.
I accepted my brokenness and the cure years ago, so I'll be heading off to a meeting at church for RUOK? Day, alongside other people who understand we need to be saved from ourselves.
A church is much like a hospital for people who know they need spiritually healing.
It's also full of people who need healing in their mental, physical and emotional health.
God designed incredibly complex beings but sharing in community is an ingredient essential for thriving.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.