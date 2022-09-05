This week the Wimmera Mail-Times went out onto the streets to ask Horsham residents and visitors about what they would change in the CBD.
The answers ranged from dealing with traffic congestion to having more art.
Here are some responses.
Kerrie Clarke, Dimboola
"There should be more free parking in the CBD," she said.
Shelly Connors, Melbourne
"Nothing, I think it is a great town," she said.
Don Connors, Melbourne
"I wouldn't change anything, Horsham is a great town," he said.
Bruce Earl, Dimboola
"The congestion needs to be fixed in the CBD," he said.
Nola Illin, Dimboola
"There should be more art in the CBD," she said.
Carol Goodluck, Nhill
"The CBD needs to be more clean," she said.
Baylee McLean, Horsham
"More money should be spent on landscaping in the CBD," she said.
Darryl Schwarz, Horsham
"The CBD is dead, it needs to improve," he said.
