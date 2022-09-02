Upcoming Horsham race events

Horsham is part of The Wimmera Racing Club which consists of racetracks Ararat, Donald, Great Western, and Murtoa, to mention a few. Picture Shutterstock

Because of the country's history with horse racing and the rush associated with watching animals race, thoroughbred horse racing is a popular spectator sport in Australia. Here's a list of the upcoming Horsham Races that you can check out or have a punt on.

Upcoming Races

2022

September

20th - Tuesday Racing. Gates open at 11:00 am.

October

16th - Miller's Horsham Cup: The Horsham Cup is the premier race event at Horsham Racecourse that attracts a large number of participants every year. The 1800m track is run under handicap conditions and has a prize pool of $60 000. Gates open at 11:00 am.

December

18th - Mixx FM Santa Day: Sponsored by Horsham-based commercial radio station Mixx FM, Santa Day provides patrons with a way to celebrate the festive season in style and where better to do it than on the lawns of Horsham. Gates open at 11:00 am.

2023

April

29th - Saturday Racing. Gates open at 11:00 am.

Horsham Racecourse

Situated on the edge of Grampians National Park, Horsham Race Club is often described as the heart of Wimmera. Visitors to the club can expect to find modern race facilities and a wide selection of dining and accommodation options. Various forms of entertainment are available on big race days in addition to there being numerous activities for kids.

Picnics are also permitted at Horsham but liquor can only be bought via the on-site bar.

Modern facilities aside, one feature that truly sets the Horsham Race Club apart from others is that it is uniquely situated within a walking distance of the CBD. The track plays host to four races a year, one of which is the prestigious Miller's Horsham Cup.

It is also worth noting that Horsham is part of The Wimmera Racing Club which consists of racetracks Ararat, Donald, Great Western, and Murtoa, to mention a few.

Gates generally open at around 11:00 am on race days with the first race starting at around 1:00 pm.

Address: 40 Bennett Rd, Horsham VIC 3400

Phone: 0417 404 185

Email: horsham@countryracing.com.au

Website: www.country.racing.com/horsham

Frequently asked questions

What are the biggest horse racing events in Australia?

The Melbourne Cup, Caulfield Cup and WS Cox Plate, and the Golden Slipper in Sydney are considered to be the most-recognised Group 1 races in Australia. Each of these events offer high prize money for participants.

When is the horse racing season in Australia?

Each horse racing season begins on August 1st and concludes the following year on July 30th. In Australia, Saturday is considered the main day for racing.

How can I bet on the Horsham Cup?

One of the easiest ways for you to bet is through an online bookmaker like Neds. Neds offers a fast and convenient betting service. Simply select the horse you want to bet on, enter the amount you want to bet, and place your bet.

What should I wear for a horse race event?

To enter general admission areas, guests simply need to be neatly dressed. Gentlemen are typically expected to wear a button-collared shirt, suit jacket, and pants. Ladies can choose between a dress or pants and, like men, are required to wear shoes at all times.

Do I need to pre-purchase a ticket for race days?

Tickets do not necessarily have to be purchased in advance, but this approach is highly recommended. Pre-purchasing a ticket guarantees entry, allows you to skip certain queues, and can sometimes be slightly cheaper than purchasing general admission tickets on the day.

What are the wealthiest horse race events in Australia?

With a jackpot of $14 million, The Everest is recognised as the richest race in Australia and the richest turf race in the world. Despite being the wealthiest, The Everest is yet to be among the most popular as it only started in 2017 and is still growing in notoriety.

The Melbourne Cup comes in second. Despite this, it is still considered the most popular and prestigious racing event, often referred to as 'the race that stops the nation.' At 3200 metres, It is also one of the longest races in Australia. The Golden Eagle is the third-richest event, with $7.5 million in prize money.

