Burras storm past Rats; Horsham, Saints go the distance | WFNL First Semi Finals

The action is heating up in the Wimmera Football Netball League, with the league's minor premiers set to make their finals debuts.
On Saturday crowds will flock to Horsham City Oval for the latest day in a festival of finals action.
Advertisement
Senior football - Ararat v Minyip-Murtoa
Minyip-Murtoa have continued their finals form with a searing 32-point win over Ararat at City Oval.
Aware of their notorious slow starts in 2022, the Burras blasted out of the gate to kick the opening four goals of the game.
While the ball was locked in the Rats attacking fifty, the Burras were able to pierce Ararat's defence at key moments.
However, the Rats are a quality side and kicked two quick goals to finish the quarter just five points behind.
The Burras dominance in the centre of the ground continued into the second quarter, with Ararat's usual run from half-back stymied, congested with traffic.
It was a situation that the Burras lapped up; booting another four goals to run into the rooms 16-points up.
The Rats were lacking in the air and at the contest mark, as Burras like Keiran Delahunty crashed packs and took several grabs.
Ararat rallied in the third, adjusting its playstyle and Matt Walder's men slowly and steadily reeled in the Burras, cutting the margin to just three points at the final break.
The Rats accuracy cost them; at three quarter time they had enjoyed more scoring shots than the Burras - 15 to 13 - with Minyip-Murtoa's accuracy seeming almost freakish in comparison.
However, it was there the Rats' resistance faded, as Minyip-Murtoa kicked away in junk time, finishing the game 17.4 (106) to 11.8 (74).
Luke Fisher, Kieran Delahunty and Will Holmes flew high for the Burras, while Jake Robinson, Tom Mills and Jacob Bates were impressive for the Rats.
C Reserve netball - Horsham Saints v Nhill
Advertisement
Horsham Saints comfortably defeated Nhill in the C Reserve semi final, seeing off the Tigers by 14 goals.
The Saints grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck early, leading by 5 goals at quarter time and 7 at half time.
In the third, the Saints pressed their advantage; scoring double Nhill's goals and ending the quarter 14 goals up.
The Saints held steady in the last, ensuring a grand final berth.
Olivia Morris and Joanna McConnell were outstanding for the Saints, while Madeleine Albrecht and Kelsie Attiwill gave it their all for the Tigers.
C Grade netball - Horsham Saints v Stawell
Advertisement
In yet another nail-biting game of netball, Horsham Saints defeated Stawell by two goals in the C Grade semi final.
Little separated the two sides early, however Stawell inched ahead to claim a two point lead at the first break, 9-7.
The Warriors came out swinging in the second term, dominating every facet of the game to surge to a nine goal lead at the main break, 20-11.
In the third, the Saints hit back, winning the term 8-3 and reducing the margin to just four goals.
The Saints held their nerve and kept up their momentum in the last, outscoring the Warriors 12-6 to seize the lead and a place in the WFNL C Grade grand final.
Advertisement
Zeena Kelm and Annie Mintern starred for the Saints, while Tessa Mornane and Tracey Dark were the Warriors' best.
B Grade netball - Horsham v Nhill
The B Grade semi final is going to go down as one of the best, as Horsham came from behind over Nhill to record a two goal victory.
It was Nhill who took the initiative, scoring freely and leading by seven goals at the first break.
When the Tigers extended their lead to nine at halftime, it looked as though a great upset was one the cards - however Horsham steadied in the third, winning the term 15-11.
Advertisement
In the last, Horsham kept up their momentum to overrun the Tigers, however Nhill never made it easy for them.
Jacoba Burns and Georgia Kramm were Horsham's best, while Alice Pohlner and Emma Beer (28 goals) were the Tigers' best.
Reserves football - Minyip-Murtoa v Ararat
The Burras have booked themselves a place in the WFNL reserves grand final with a comprehensive 24-point win over Ararat at City Oval.
The Burras made more of their opportunities early, their pressure around the ball causing turnovers and allowing for rebounds.
Advertisement
At quarter time, they were five points up, at half time thirteen points, as both sides found it difficult to score.
It was stoppage heavy football, with relentless tackling and barely an open space around the ball.
Nonetheless, the Burras broke the game open in the third, booting three vital goals and ensuring the Rats wouldn't be able to catch them.
Adam and Daniel Schache combined with Travis Tremellen to be best on ground for the Burras, while Kade Bohner, Max Allgood and Flynn Toner were the pick of the Rats.
A Grade netball - Horsham v Horsham Saints
Advertisement
The atmosphere was electric at City Oval as Horsham and the Horsham Saints played out an epic.
The Demons eventually emerged victorious - but not before the game went to extra time.
The Saints made their intentions clear early, racing to a seven goal lead before the Demons began reeling them in - the margin just one goal at quarter time.
In the second term, the two sides went goal for goal, with the Saints managing to keep their noses just in front; a three goal margin at half-time.
The Demons levelled the scores at three quarter time, but they were being pushed to their limits by the Saints.
Both teams were playing out of their skins; for the Saints it was proof they could go toe to toe with the minor premiers, for Horsham it was a reminder; proof they could be beaten.
Advertisement
Scores were level again at the final whistle, forcing the game into extra time; seven minutes at each end.
Under 17 football - Horsham v Horsham Saints
Horsham withstood a stunning fightback from the Saints to claim the a spot in the Under 17 football grand final.
In a close match, the Demons eked out an early lead before dominating throughout the middle of the game.
The Demons made excellent use of the corridor, storming through the guts to pile on goals through the second and third terms.
Advertisement
In the last quarter however, the Saints pressure lifted and they began to chip away at the Demons' lead, bringing the margin from thirty points to under two goals.
The Saints kicked five goals to one in the last quarter.
The final siren couldn't come fast enough for the Demons, as they hang on to win by nine points, 11.10 (67) to 10.7 (67).
17 & Under netball - Horsham Saints v Horsham
The Saints put a dominant performance in the 17 and Under first semi final, to defeat the Demons by 14 goals.
Advertisement
In a see-sawing game, Horsham led early and were up by 4 points at quarter time before the Saints rallied with 19 goals to 11 in the second term.
The Saints extended their lead in the third, and held on in the last to record a 58-44 victory.
WFNL 17 and Under Best and Fairest winners Rori Marshman and Jorja Clode were both impressive.
Under 14 football - Horsham v Ararat
Horsham's second win of the day came in the Under 14 football, when the Demons defeated a spirited Ararat, 5.5 (35) to 3.1 (19).
Advertisement
Both sides found it difficult to score early, as the pressure mounted.
Despite locking the ball in their forward half for much of the game the Demons were never able to shrug the Rats, who stuck within a goal for most of the game.
Eventually, the Dees kicked the last resistance away and stormed home - and into the grand final.
15 & Under netball - Horsham Saints v Warrack Eagles
Horsham Saints' 15 and under team enjoyed a thrilling win over Warrack at City Oval.
Advertisement
The two sides went goal for goal for much of the first half, with just one point separating the two sides at the main break.
During the third, the Saints inched ahead, giving themselves some breathing room - however the Eagles were in no mood to lie down and kept pushing the Saints.
In the end, the Saints held on to record a memorable 3 goal victory, 29-26.
13 & Under netball - Horsham v Horsham Saints
The first chocolates of the day went to Horsham's 13 and Under netballers, who defeated the Saints in a close encounter.
Advertisement
Just two points separated the two sides at the first break, before a raft of goals to the Demons gave the home side some breathing space - a 5 goal lead at halftime.
The Demons intercepts were key, allowing them to rebound and hit the scoreboard before the Saints could settle.,
The Saints never gave up and held the Demons to the same margin throughout the third, but it proved too big of an obstacle to overcome, as Horsham held on to record a 6 goal victory, 29-23.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.