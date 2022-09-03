THERE is everything on the line in the Horsham and District Football Netball League elimination final on Saturday.
With a date in the grand final on the line, and season over for the rest, there will be plenty of heart shown at Noradjuha Quantong for the second last weekend of the season.
Senior football - Kalkee v Harrow Balmoral
As the wind swirled around Noradjuha Quantong's ground there was a buzz in the air as Kalkee and Harrow Balmoral ran out on the ground as spectators grew eager to what would lie ahead.
Both teams brought the x-factor to the game.
Harrow Balmoral - clinical in their football and experienced finals campiangers.
Kalkee - a side with plenty of youth and some exciting ball carriers through the middle of the ground.
For those on the sidelines of Saturday's game, that's exactly what they got from the first bounce.
Harrow was able to put scoreboard pressure on early, kicking 2.5.17 to 1.3.9.
The Kees knew they had to turn the game on it's head and start working the ball better through the midfield.
After quarter time, is when it all happened.
Kalkee were all over the contested balls, hardly lost around the stoppages they started dominating the centre clearances.
Through the middle, the teams looked like they were fairly matched by Kalkee started to run the legs off the Roos and were too quick.
At half time, with the scoreboard reading 7.8.50 to 3.6.24, Kalkee headed into the rooms with a spring in their step as they looked towards to second half.
The Roos had a task on their hand on how they were going to stop the Kalkee's small forwards who were making them pay in front of the big sticks.
Kalkee fired when they got out of the rooms and got the first goal in the third and it spiralled from there. Kalkee had plenty of scoring opportunities and despite their misses, the Roos couldn't make them pay.
At three quarter time the margin was 29 points - a tall ask for even the Roos as seasoned finals players.
Despite winning the last quarter a rallying effort came all too late for the Roos and the Kees walked away 26-point winners.
Kalkee will now meet Rupanyup in the 2022 grand final.
Final score, 12.17.89 to 8.15.63.
A Grade netball - Edenhope Apsley v Kalkee
Edenhope Apsley have continued their good run in the back end of the season and the finals series after securing a solid win over Kalkee in the preliminary final.
Edenhope Apsley led all day and at every change - leaving no room for Kalkee to find a way back into the game.
The Saints have been impressive in their second halves and leading by six at quarter time put them in a secure spot to take the win.
They didn't ease up in the last, causing more damage to the scoreboard as the Kees tried everything in the play book to stop the dominating side.
As the final whistle blew, the Saints celebrated as they head to the grand final to take on Laharum.
Final score, 43-29.
B Grade netball - Noradjuha Quantong v Natimuk
The B Grade final between Noradjuha Quantong and Natimuk is one either as a player, coach, supporter or spectator will never forget.
The Bombers dominated the first half as Natimuk was left playing catch up.
With no changes at half time, the Rams had faith in their side to get back into the game and that's exactly what they did.
The five goal margin at half time was narrowed to two at three quarter time and then the game was stepped up a notch. Every pass, every opportunity - everyone was sitting on the edge of their seats.
As the final sired sounded, scores were level.
Extra time was called and the players took the court - to say it was intense was an understatement and there could be no arguing the players weren't playing for what was on the line.
After goal-for-goal it was the Bombers who came away one goal winners.
Final score, 38-37.
Noradjuha Quantong will now face Kalkee in the grand final.
Reserves football - Rupanyup v Harrow Balmoral
The game between Rupanyup and Harrow Balmoral in the reserves was always set to be a showcase for the senior game and the preliminary final didn't disappoint.
The stage was set and both teams were fired up and the players were riding every kick and every shot on goal.
Four points separated the teams at quarter time, the Roos put themselves back into the game before quarter time with two late goals.
Harrow Balmoral had plenty of opportunity in the second with plenty of the ball spent in their forward 50 but were unable to convert.
The Panthers were clinical and managed to find themselves with a 25-point buffer at half time.
By three quarter time the margin had blown out to 43 and it looked as if the Rupanyup had sealed off the game.
The Roos came out fighting in the last and looked like a game could be made of it. They kicked three goals on the trot.
Rupanyup were able to get one back and with the time allowed, pretty much finished off the game.
Final score, 11.5.71 to 5.9.39.
Rupanyup will meet Noradjuha Quantong at Horsham's City Oval in the grand final.
C Grade netball - Edenhope Apsley v Noradjuha Quantong
It was a tense and low scoring game as Edenhope Apsley and Noradjuha Quantong battled it out to keep their season's alive.
There was plenty of passion on show as the two teams fought it out in a game that could have gone either way if either got on a roll.
The Saints were able to pull away by half time and held a four-goal lead - 11-7.
The Bombers tried to fight their way back into the game but it was the Saints who held on and took the win at their home courts.
Final score, 23-17.
The Saints have booked themselves a date with Kalkee in the grand final.
C Reserve netball - Kalkee v Natimuk
Kalkee upset Natimuk's perfect run home in the C Reserve preliminary final on Saturday.
The Kees were all over the Rams early in the game and got out to a handy six-goal lead at quarter time.
Impressive pressure down the court forced turn overs in the second.
Missed opportunities in the ring from the Rams was costly in the second as the pressure was applied to every pass and play.
Despite the pressure the Rams were able to bring the margin back to three at half time.
The Kees motored home though and came away with a eight-goal win
Final score, 32-24.
Kalkee will now meet Noradjuha-Quantong in the grand final.
Under 17 football - Kalkee v Rupanyup
The day belonged to Kalkee under 17 side as they cruised through their game against Rupanyup in the preliminary final.
The game was all but over at half time where the Kees held a 52-point lead.
The game blew out in the end as the Panthers ran out of legs.
Final score, 3.3.21 to 24.14.158.
Kalkee will now face Pimpinio in the grand final.
17 and under netball - Harrow Balmoral v Kalkee
Harrow Balmoral produced the first come from behind win for the day in a sensation game of netball against Kalkee.
Kalkee had the lead early but the Roos managed to fight their way back into the game and landed all square at three quarter time.
The Roos were five goals down at quarter time, three at half time and then the game was all square at 32 a piece at three quarter time.
The Roos smashed the last quarter - 16 goals to seven which ultimately put them with one hurdle to go to the premiership.
Final score, 48-39.
Harrow Balmoral will take on Pimpinio in the grand final.
15 and under netball - Kalkee v Natimuk United
Kalkee will take some fine form into the grand final after a convincing win against Natimuk United.
It was a one sided game from late in the first quarter as the Kees managed to stop all scoring from Rams and found plenty of ways to get the ball down the court.
12-24 score at half time was always going to be tough to come back from.
The Rams kept battling but no matter what they tried they just couldn't get the score on the board.
Kalkee will meet Pimpinio in the grand final.
Final score, 53-19.
Under 14 football - Kaniva Leeor United v Rupanyup
Kaniva Leeor United dominated the game against Rupanyup in the under 14 preliminary final.
It wasn't the Panther's day and anything that could go wrong, did.
The Cougars were impressive around the stoppages getting the ball clear and finding space on the small ground.
Final score 7.6.48 to 1.6.12.
The Cougars will now play Laharum in the grand final.
13 and under netball - Noradjuha Quantong v Kalkee
A rallying effort from Noradjuha Quantong in the last quarter wasn't enough to get them over the line against Kalkee on Saturday.
Kalkee were impressive early with a good team effort right across the whole court.
The Kees had a three goal lead at half time which they extended by one coming into the last.
The Bombers weren't going to give up the game that easy and in the dying seconds of the games weren't able to consolidate turnovers and went down by one.
Final score, 22-23.
Kalkee will now face Pimpinio in the grand final.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
