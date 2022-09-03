The Wimmera Mail-Times

Police investigate a fatal collision on Murrayville-Nhill Road in Big Desert

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated September 3 2022 - 11:26pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are investigating a fatal collision on Murrayville-Nhill Road near Brushcutters Track in Big Desert on Friday, September 2, 2022. File picture.

Police are investigating a fatal collision in Big Desert on Friday, September 2, 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.