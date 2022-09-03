Police are investigating a fatal collision in Big Desert on Friday, September 2, 2022.
It's believed a car and a motorcycle collided on Murrayville-Nhill Road near Brushcutters Track just before 4.30pm.
The male rider of the motorcycle, a 33-year-old Kilsyth man, died at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
Investigations into the exact cause of the collision are ongoing.
Anyone with information, dashcam/CCTV footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
This year, 169 lives have been lost on the road, compared to 146 last year.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
