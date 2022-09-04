Wimmera families went to a Father's Day WACK Car and Bike show at Horsham Plaza's west car park from 10am to 1pm.
Trucks, bikes and cars from the '20s to the '70s were at the packed family event for people to enjoy.
Here are some pictures from the day.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
