C Reserve - Stawell v Minyip-Murtoa
Stawell C Reserve put on a clinic against Minyip-Murtoa on Sunday, winning by 26 goals and booking themselves a preliminary final clash with Nhill.
With a delayed start, both teams began the match eager to assert themselves; just two goals separated the two sides at the first change.
The Warriors shrugged off the Burras with a brilliant second quarter to storm into half-time with the momentum firmly on their side, the score 20-10.
From there, Stawell's control of the match only deepened, as the Warriors racked up goal after goal.
Stawell's miserly defence was superb, holding the Burras at bay and allowing for penetrating rebounds through the midcourt.
Phoebe Bretherton (26 goals) and Crystal Summers guided their side to an impressive victory, while Burras Casey Fischer and Sarah Edward toiled hard all day. Final score, 41-15.
Senior football - Stawell v Horsham
Horsham's dream run came to an end at the hands of a determined Stawell outfit, as the Warriors ran away 50 point winners.
Both sides' form was the topic of debate heading into the clash, with Stawell having lost their past four matches.
Horsham had meanwhile enjoyed a purple patch, winning their past three matches with their backs against the wall; three effective elimination finals in their battle to keep their season alive.
However, it was Stawell who struck first, goaling early and maintaining a small, but important lead into the first break.
The Demons suffered a big loss early, when young gun Jett Hopper was stretchered off the ground in the opening minutes, having injured his knee in a marking contest.
It was one way traffic in the second term, as Stawell stamped their authority on the game; the Warriors, as their name suggests, weren't afraid to hit the contests hard, attacking - and more often than not - winning the ball.
Stawell kicked four goals to one in the term to enter the rooms with a lead of thirty-two points, while Horsham's attacking forays had devolved into launching the ball inside fifty, and the waiting arms of a Stawell defender.
Just as they've done all year when their backs were against the wall, Horsham fought back.
Led by co-coach Tyler Blake from half-back, Horsham's rebounds began to wither away at Stawell's lead, kicking two stirring goals, however the Warriors kicked a goal of their own to steady the ship and ensure the margin was still a healthy 27 points at the final change.
At three quarter time, Horsham coach Jordyn Burke was eager to fire up his charges and told them to be patient, to take the game on contest at a time.
But after four weeks of do-or-die footy, something had to give and the Demons ran out of steam, Stawell running away with the game in the last and booting some late goals.
Jarrod Stafford rucked all day without Shane Field in the side and was a clear best on ground, while Mitch Thorp continued to prove his worth with four goals and coach Tom Eckel was immense around the ground.
For Horsham, Blake was joined by stalwarts Ben Lakin and Billy Carberry in the bests list.
It was an impressive performance from the Warriors that sets up a spicy preliminary final against the minor premiers at Warracknabeal. Final score, Stawell 15.15 (105) to Horsham 8.7 (55).
C Grade netball - Horsham v Minyip-Murtoa
Horsham's C Grade team swept aside the Burras with a classy semi final performance at Alexandra Oval.
The game was close early, before the Demons erupted in the second, with a blistering 14-6 quarter to enjoy a ten goal lead at the main break.
Horsham's dominance continued into the third term, with the Demons controlling the play across the the court and stretching their lead to fifteen at the final change, and twenty at the final whistle.
Michelle Clarkson and Anna Naylor were brilliant for the Demons, while Tamira Cullinan and Shari Hinch were the Burras' best.
B Grade netball - Warrack Eagles v Ararat
Ararat came up trumps by three goals in a thrilling match with the Warrack Eagles to clinch the B Grade second semi final.
The Rats steamed to a five goal lead at the first break, before the Eagles came back in the second, narrowing the margin to just one goal.
Momentum was back in Ararat's corner in the third, dominating across the court to win the quarter 15-7, and claim a nine goal lead.
The Eagles were down, but not out and pushed the Rats in the final term, outscoring Ararat 15 goals to nine - but it was too little, too late and the Rats emerged victorious.
Annie Shea and Rebecca Skrabl were the pick of the Rats, while Grace Morrow and Tianee Hinton almost stole the game for the Eagles. Final score, 46-43.
Reserves football - Horsham v Horsham Saints
Horsham's reserves side have overcome their crosstown rivals in a comfortable, 23-point win at Alexandra Oval.
The Demons got off on the front foot, kicking three goals to none in the opening term.
The contest tightened in the second, as the Saints held the Demons to just two goals and kicked one of their own.
At half time, the margin was 26 points. The Saints took the game on in the third, opening up the ground and forcing the Demons to defend.
The Saints kicked three goals to one, slashing the margin to just 17 points and keeping their noses in the contest.
However, Horsham had a few too many tricks up their sleeves, and finished the game strongly to record a 8.11 (59) to 5.6 (36) win.
Jack Dalziel, Jeremy Hartigan and Louis Beddison were the Demons' best, while Gavin Kelm, William Miller and Jared Morris kept the Saints in the game.
A Grade netball - Southern Mallee Giants v Minyip-Murtoa
It was a white-knuckle match into the dying minutes in the A Grade semi final between the Giants and Minyip-Murtoa.
Neither side left anything on the court as they battled to keep their season alive.
The Giants dominated early, roaring into the first break eight points ahead, but the Burras came back with a vengeance in the second half, seizing the lead in a see-sawing final term.
The Giants caught the Burras again, and went a goal ahead themselves, but the Burras pressure was immense.
It forced the Giants to pass backwards to go forwards and find different angles of attack, often resulting in a turnover
The final whistle went milliseconds before a Giant goal, forcing the game into extra time, during which the Burras kept up their momentum and went three goals clear before the Giants were able to rally and rebound.
In the end, the Giants had weathered the storm and the brave Burras ran out of steam. Final score, 55-50.
Under 17 football - Ararat v Minyip-Murtoa
With a preliminary final berth on the line, Ararat's Under 17 side were ruthless in their quest to secure it, defeating Minyip-Murtoa by 137 points.
The Rats booted the first six goals of the game and their pressure resulted in rebound after rebound.
Ararat's bigger bodies were pivotal against the undersized Burras, as the Rats cruised to a half time lead of 58-points.
From there, it was Ararat's game and their lead only grew - but the Burras refused to give up, making sure the Rats earned every point.
Brady Weppner, Sonny Kettle and Hugh Toner were the Rats' best, while Cameron Whyte, Brazer Mckenzie and Darius Yates kept the Burras in the fight. Final score, 21.19 (145) to 1.2 (8).
17 & Under netball - Warrack Eagles v Dimboola
The Warrack Eagles 17 and Under netballers have booked themselves a preliminary final berth with an 8 goal win over Dimboola.
The Eagles grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck, racing to a four goal lead at the first break.
Dimboola fought hard, but the Eagles' movement across midcourt was slick and fast, and helped the extend their lead to seven at half time.
The Roos steadied in the third and were methodical in their passing, but the Eagles rebounds were swift and often; the margin grew to eight at three quarter time and stayed that way for the rest of the match.
Goalie Amber O'Connor and midcourt engine Charlie Inkster were superb for the Eagles, while Katie Griffiths and Tarah Bond gave their all for the Roos. Final score, 50-42.
Under 14 football - Horsham Saints v Nhill
It was a one-sided affair in the first football game of the day, as the Horsham Saints earned a preliminary final berth with a 93-point win over a brave, but depleted, Tigers outfit.
The Saints were hungry from the outset, booting five goals in the opening term to announce their intention.
The Saints kept their foot on the accelerator as Under 14 Best and Fairest Jack Henry led his side from the front to a monstrous first half lead of 51 points; 81 points by the final change.
To their credit, the Tigers never gave up and saw most of the ball in the final quarter, trapping the action in their forward fifty for much of the term.
The young Saints defence was resolute however, and held the Tigers at bay - with Nhill managing six behinds.
Alongside Henry, Levi Munyard and Jaxon Crooks stood tall, while Jobe Dickinson, Andrew Kle and Mardi Bone were rays of light for the Tigers. Final score, 16.9 (105) to 1.6 (12).
15 & Under netball - Horsham v Dimboola
Horsham and Dimboola played out the second thriller of the day in the 15 and Under semi final, with the Demons triumphing by just two goals.
Dimboola had the upper hand at first, racing to a four point lead at quarter time, before Horsham responded to claim the second quarter.
Just one goal separated the two sides at half time - Horsham's way - before Dimboola won the third term to lead by a goal at the final change.
In the last, Horsham once again seized the lead and held their nerve to claim a thrilling victory.
Edie Mason and Sarah Miller were the Demons' best on court, while Tarah Bond and Sally Sellens were impressive for Dimboola. Final score, 41-39.
13 & Under netball - Ararat v Stawell
The 13 and Under netballers kicked off the day in heart stopping fashion, as a tough semi final between Ararat and Stawell went deep into extra time.
After scores were level at the final whistle, the two sides played a total of seventeen minutes of extra time before a winner could be decided.
Stawell led at every change, before snatching the lead in an epic final quarter.
The crowd grew and grew, until supporters of both sides packed the sides of the court as the ball rocketed between the nets.
Both sides were brave and pushed to their limits, however there could be only one winner and when Ararat went two goals up that was it.
Nevani Woods and Addison Lardner (17 goals) were the Rats best, while Amelia Martin and Isabelle Thomas (15 goals) were best on court for Stawell.
Jubilation for the Rats, heartbreak for the Warriors - it was finals action at its best. Final score, 33-31.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
