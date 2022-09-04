The Wimmera Mail-Times

Two killed in tragedy at Rainbow Desert Enduro, event abandoned

Updated September 4 2022 - 5:06am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Double fatality at Rainbow Desert Enduro

Two people have been killed in a crash at the Rainbow Desert Enduro motorpsort event on Sunday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.