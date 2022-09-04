Double fatality at Rainbow Desert Enduro

Two people have been killed in a crash at the Rainbow Desert Enduro motorpsort event on Sunday morning.
The Wimmera Mail-Times understands a vehicle involved in the race left a track off Fuller Road just after 9am, struck a tree and caught fire.
Advertisement
The driver and passenger, both yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.
The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated and Victoria Police will prepare a report for the coroner.
Event organisers confirmed the 2022 Rainbow Desert Enduro has officially been abandoned.
No further competition will occur today.
More to come.
READ MORE:
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.