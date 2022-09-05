UPDATE, September 5:
Organisers have called off the Rainbow Desert Enduro 2022 after two deaths in a crash at the event on Sunday.
Motorsport Australia, who oversee the off-road race, said it passed its condolences to the affected families and would work with investigators following the incident.
"Motorsport Australia is currently providing support to event organisers and those at the event, with Victoria Police currently in attendance at the scene," a spokesperson said.
Hindmarsh Shire Council, where the event was being hosted, also issued a statement on the fatal collision.
"Hindmarsh Shire Council's thoughts and prayers are with the Rainbow community and the family and loved ones of those that died in the tragic accident yesterday," mayor Melanie Albrecht said.
"The Rainbow Desert Enduro is made possible through hardworking volunteers from the Rainbow community. The community will be in significant grief after this tragic accident, and we will need to come together to support one another. "
The CFA will be hosting a private debriefing session to support volunteers and family members directly involved in the incident.
The event was the first enduro hosted in Rainbow since 2019, and was part of both the national and state off-road racing championships.
EARLIER, September 4:
Two people have been killed in a crash at the Rainbow Desert Enduro motorsport event on Sunday morning.
The Wimmera Mail-Times understands a vehicle involved in the race left a track off Fuller Road just after 9am, struck a tree and caught fire.
The driver and passenger, both yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.
The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated and Victoria Police will prepare a report for the coroner.
Event organisers confirmed the 2022 Rainbow Desert Enduro has officially been abandoned.
No further competition will occur today.
READ MORE:
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
